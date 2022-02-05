It’s been 280 days since the Ohio State men’s lacrosse team played a meaningful game, but the Buckeyes didn’t show any sign of rust and opened up the 2022 campaign with a 18-7 victory over Detroit Mercy Saturday.

Senior attackman and captain Jack Myers was unstoppable to defend in Saturday’s matchup as he had five goals and three assists. Myers was the leading points scorer last season with 34 goals and 11 assists.

“It was a great start for our team and I thought the offense did a great job,” Myers said. “We were prepared, we were organized when we came in and we got that first possession and did what we wanted to do.”

Head coach Nick Myers said Jack Myers boasts both self-awareness and the ability to spread the momentum when the Buckeyes are on the field.

“He’s a guy that did a great job of actually getting the others involved,” Nick Myers said. “I thought early we looked to him to settle us down and score us that first goal of the game was great. It gave our offense some confidence.”

Nick Myers and his squad have won seven straight season-opening contests. As the Buckeyes were able to keep that streak alive, Myers praised his team’s work ethic in the offseason.

“This offseason has been positive in a lot of ways and I think that the culmination we put in the work from the summer to fall to the preseason makes that first win feel really good,” Nick Myers said.

In goal for the Buckeyes was North Carolina senior transfer Caton Johnson. He competed with senior Skylar Wahlund for the starting spot.

Johnson finished the day with eight saves and six goals allowed. Wahlund checked in towards the end and had onesave and allowed a goal.

Jack Myers said both Johnson and Wahlund pushed one another in practice, and the Buckeyes ultimately went with the former for the season opener.

“I think it was the six defenders that helped give Caton the shots he wanted to see,” Jack Myers said. “He has a lot of experience.”

Ohio State had a well-balanced scoring day in addition to Myers as senior attackmen Jackson Reid and Colby Smith combined for five goals.

Another major factor for Ohio State was its ability to create possessions that start at the faceoff position. Senior midfielder Justin Inacio was 18-for-21 on faceoffs Saturday.

Nick Myers gave credit to sophomore midfielder Trent DiCicco. DiCicco had nine ground balls in the game.

“I thought the player of the game was Trent DiCicco,” Nick Myers said. “He’ll be told that in the locker room from us, but nine ground balls is a big boy day when you’re a wing and you just don’t see that.”

Detroit Mercy redshirt freshman goalie Jakob Hemme made his first career start, leading the defense and communicating with his teammates. He also made 13 saves.

The Titans only finished with two goals in the second half. Leading the way for the Titans attack was junior midfielder Luke Majick who had a hat trick.

The Buckeyes have one more home test before traveling for three games, facing Cleveland State Feb. 12at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.