No. 8 Ohio State came away victorious in the Southwest Florida Shootout against Harvard in a 17-12 rout Saturday.

The Buckeyes (4-0) stayed undefeated and moved on to a 4-0 record for the fourth time in six seasons while delivering the Crimson (1-1) their first loss of the season.

The game was back and forth in the first half as senior attackman Jack Myers keyed the Buckeyes’ offense behind a hat trick in the first 15 minutes of play. The Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week ended the day with five goals and six assists, the highest of any player on both sides.

Myers’ early scoring output pushed Ohio State to a 5-2 lead early in the second quarter but a 4-0 run by the Crimson lifted Harvard to a 6-5 lead at halftime.

While Myers dominated the first quarter, senior midfielder Jackson Reid paced the Buckeyes in the third quarter with a hat trick during a one-minute span in the frame. Reid’s scoring flurry capped off a 4-0 run for Ohio State, in which the Buckeyes pulled ahead 9-6.

The Buckeyes added three more goals in the third quarter, including a last-second score by senior attackman Colby Smith to take a 12-7 lead into the final frame. Ohio State outscored Harvard 7-1 in the quarter.

Harvard brought the deficit down to three late with 1:36 remaining in regulation, as goals by Myers and freshman midfielder Ari Allen sealed the win for the Buckeyes.

The Crimson was led by senior attackman Austin Madronic, who scored three goals and dished out two assists.

The Buckeyes came into this game with one of the best face off units in the country, led by two-time Big Ten Specialist of the Week and senior midfielder Justin Inacio. The Oakville, Ontario, native won 22-of-31 faceoffs against the Crimson.

Defensively, Ohio State senior goaltender Caton Johnson added another win by having 10 saves and 12 goals allowed.

The Buckeyes are back in action March 5 against Cornell in Ithaca, New York. The game is set to begin at noon.