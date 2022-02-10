After two home games were canceled against University of Mount Olive over the weekend due to travel concerns, the Buckeyes will face their first team since their loss to UC Santa Barbara Jan. 29.

The Buckeyes will face the McKendree Bearcats (3-3) and the Lewis Flyers (6-2) Saturday.

Entering Thursday’s matchup, the Bearcats had their first 3-0 sweep at home and had four players with five or more kills against the Maryville Saints at the Melvin Price Convocation Center Friday.

Undefeated at home this season, the Bearcats average a .265 attack percentage and 253 kills on the season with graduate student outside hitters Patrick Ross and Ethan Carroll leading the team in kills with 68 and 62, respectively.

With a .251 attack percentage and 303 kills on the season for the Buckeyes, the Flyers have managed a .322 attack percentage and 345 kills this season, ahead of both the Buckeyes and the Bearcats.

Graduate middle blocker Tyler Mitchem leads the Flyers in kills with 86, but Buckeye sophomore outside hitter Jacob Pasteur leads both teams in individual kills with 89.

The Flyers will enter the matchup with two consecutive wins against No. 8 Grand Canyon University and No. 4 UCLA, which the Buckeyes fell to in five sets Jan. 21.

The Buckeyes faced both teams last season, taking a win-loss series at the Covelli Center against the Flyers, but losing both matchups to the Bearcats at the Melvin Price Convocation Center.

Ohio State’s matchup with McKendree kicks off at 8 p.m. Thursday in Lebanon, Illinois, and the matchup with Lewis University is Saturday at 3 p.m. in Romeoville, Illinois.