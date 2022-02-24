The Buckeyes will face Quincy Thursday and Lindenwood Friday in Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association play at the Covelli Center.

Entering Thursday’s matchup, the Hawks (3-7, 0-4) have lost six consecutive games, the last four being straight sweeps, and the Lions (3-6, 1-3) have dropped three of their last four matches. Head coach Kevin Burch said Ohio State (5-6, 1-3) will approach playing back-to-back nights like it has before against two competitive programs.

“Quincy and Lindenwood are good teams, so it will be a good challenge for us,” Burch said. “We’ve done it before, so we can do it again this weekend.”

Junior opposite hitter Nathan Lawton leads the Hawks in individual kills with 126, followed by senior outside hitter Manuel Hernandez with 65.

The Hawks won their first matchup against the Buckeyes in over 10 years last season at the Pepsi Arena in five sets April 3, 2021.

“We know they believe they can beat us again because of last year, but I think we are well prepared and are ready for what they bring,” Burch said.

The Lions are coming off a three-set loss against McKendree University, but won in five sets against Lewis University Friday.

The Buckeyes took two tough losses against Lewis and McKendree University earlier this month, both in four sets each.

Junior outside hitter A.J. Lewis leads the Lions with 93 kills averaging about 3.44 kills per set and a hitting percentage of .288.

The Buckeyes won both matchups against the Lions last season at the Covelli Center and are 7-3 in the last 10 matchups.

The Buckeyes earned their first conference win Sunday against Purdue Fort Wayne. Ohio State and Lindenwood are both 1-3 in the conference, while Quincy is 0-4.

The Buckeyes will face Quincy Thursday and Lindenwood Friday, both at 7 p.m. at the Covelli Center. The games will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.