An Ohio State alum was struck in the back by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting at Dick’s Den on High Street Monday, according to a Columbus Division of Police report.

According to a GoFundMe page, Maxwell Williams’ spinal cord was severed after the bullet lodged into his back. Williams, 24, was transported from the bar, located north of campus, to the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State in critical condition and is now paralyzed from the waist down.

According to the police report, Williams is now in stable condition.

In a Facebook post to the Dick’s Den page Tuesday, Williams said his friends called 911 immediately following the shooting and he received the support of other patrons.

“The only thing I can do moving forward is take life one leg, er, wheel at a time,” Williams said in the post. “While there are some hobbies like rock climbing that I’ll never be able to do like before, there are plenty of activities you can do with a good mind, some good arms, and lots of patience.”

Claire Williams, Williams’ older sister, said he is in good spirits considering the situation. She said he had surgery Tuesday to remove the bullet, but remains paralyzed from the waist down.

“The bullet was lodged perfectly in his spinal canal, so that’s pretty devastating news,” Claire Williams said. “ He’s being really positive and has a great outlook and I think that says a lot about his character.”

Claire Williams said since the bullet completely severed Maxwell Williams’ spinal cord, he will never walk again — pending any advances in surgical technology.

According to the police report, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Claire Williams said the funds from the GoFundMe page will go toward medical bills that insurance won’t cover, a new vehicle that can be driven using hands instead of feet and any other expenses that come up as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can contact Columbus Police at 614-461-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The story was updated at 3:20 p.m. to include comment from Williams’ sister.