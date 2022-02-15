Students who have yet to find an internship for the summer will have a chance at the internship fair hosted by Career Success in the College of Arts and Sciences Tuesday and Wednesday.

The fair will be in person Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Archie M. Griffin Grand Ballroom at the Ohio Union and virtual via Handshake Wednesday from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Scott Kustis, director of Industry Connections in the College of Arts and Sciences, said the event is especially important with summer only about two months away.

“This event can fast track your successful job search. Even if you only need to speak to a few employers, you should make time to attend,” Kustis said. “The time to find an internship or employment is growing short.”

Kustis said the event is expected to have around 700 students and about 100 employers in attendance. He said organizations involved in government, nonprofit, health care, social services, education, sports and leisure, information technology and biotechnology will be present.

According to the Career Success website, students should bring a valid BuckID and dress business casual to attend the fair.

Addie Cheney, associate director of Industry Connections in the College of Arts and Sciences, said students should practice their elevator pitches — short summaries of their work experience — for their introductions to potential employers at the fair. She said despite the pressure of being in front of potential employers, students should stay calm when speaking with employers at the event.

“Confidence in your approach can go a long way in reassuring the recruiters that you are a good fit for their organization,” Cheney said. “Think about what skills and experiences you have that match the position requirements you are applying to, and develop stories that convey that information.”

After signing in at the registration table outside the ballroom, students will enter using a map provided by a QR code at the door. Students should study the roster of employers attending in advance and have a plan for who they wish to speak to, according to the Career Success website.

Josh Parker, a second-year in political science and sociology, said he is excited about the fair and plans to attend to make connections and learn more about his future career field.

“Personal relationships will always give you a leg up in the hiring process; it’s like a personality background check,” Parker said. “Everyone meets the right people eventually — you just have to put yourself out there.”

Students who cannot attend the in-person event Tuesday are encouraged to attend the virtual fair the following day, according to the Career Success website. This event will feature a different list of employers than the in-person fair.

Students can register for the virtual fair through Handshake up until the event concludes at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to the registration page, after registering, students may schedule one-on-one or group sessions with specific employers.