Although February is considered the month of love, it is not limited to the romantic variety; several Ohio bands aim to satiate lovers of indie rock, indie pop and funk.

Columbus band Cousin Simple, joined by Spirit of the Bear and Velvet Green, will perform at A&R Music Bar Saturday at 6 p.m. Harsh Hoag, vocalist for Cousin Simple, said the triad was brought together through past collaborations and mutual respect for each other’s music. Located at 391 Neil Ave., Hoag said the A&R Music Bar is an ideal venue because of its lively environment and an element of nostalgia.

“We’ve played there a couple times, and it’s a spot that holds a lot of memories for us and also fits our crowd really nicely,” he said. “As soon as the concert ban was lifted, we reached out about getting a show.”

Composed of Hoag, guitarist Ryan Ulibarri and bassist and fourth-year in neuroscience Mitch Whittaker, Cousin Simple met in middle school and hasn’t stopped making music since. In high school, the indie rock group performed in Battle of the Bands, which launched it into legitimacy, Hoag said.

“We have been friends for longer than I can remember,” Hoag said. “We listened to music we liked and tried to do it ourselves.”

Hoag said 2021 was a prominent year for Cousin Simple, even in the face of the pandemic. Not only did the band release a plethora of singles, such as “You Want It You Got It” and “Chapstick,” but it also opened for pop group AJR at Express Live! in December, he said.

For the concert at A&R Music Bar, Hoag said Cousin Simple wants to connect with old and new fans alike.

“The set list is a nice little mix of new songs and old songs that just kind of feel like home to us when we play them,” he said. “We also have some unreleased songs, and we’re excited to see how everyone feels about them.”

Hoag said Velvet Green, a funk and blues band from Athens, Ohio, will add a layer of versatility to the show. Cousin Simple has opened for Velvet Green before, so the group is eager for the inverse to occur, he said.

Spirit of the Bear, a four-piece indie pop band native to Youngstown, Ohio, will appear alongside Cousin Simple and Velvet Green, Ethan Schwendeman, the group’s keyboardist, said. Danny Svenson, also a keyboardist for the group, said Spirit of the Bear transitioned from making music casually to professionally as the members grew up together.

“We all happened to live within 10 minutes of each other,” Svenson said. “During high school, we bonded over music and started the band as fast as we could.”

Releasing their self-titled album in 2021 was a milestone moment for Spirit of the Bear, James Harker, vocalist and guitarist for the group, said. Since then, he said the quartet has secured a record deal with Bertelsmann Music Group.

“We were DIY for six years, so it’s crazy to have managers,” Harker said. “We were finding our sound a lot when we were younger, but now we’re ready to make music that is Spirit of the Bear.”

Hoag said the two bands have performed together before, and Jamie Vitullo, drummer for Spirit of the Bear, said he is thrilled to join forces with Cousin Simple after playing drums on several of their recent tracks.

“We just love playing with those guys,” Vitullo said. “They’re a lot of fun.”

Tickets to see Cousin Simple, Spirit of the Bear and Velvet Green in concert can be purchased via the A&R Music Bar webpage.