An assault and robbery occurred near Baker Hall West at around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a neighborhood safety notice.

The victim, who was not affiliated with Ohio State, was approached by three or four unknown male suspects, according to the safety notice. The suspects stole the victim’s phone and struck him in the face several times.

According to the notice, the suspects then fled eastbound on 12th Avenue in a black, mid-sized SUV. The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Ohio State University Police Division by calling 614-292-2121.