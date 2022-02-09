Finding social media fame is not out of the ordinary for college athletes, but two Ohio State softball players are using the exposure to benefit their careers in modeling and sports broadcasting.

Infielders freshman Kami Kortokrax and junior Mariah Rodriguez have gained popularity on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram while also capitalizing on name, image and likeness partnerships.

Even though their motivations for starting an online presence differ, both players agree the experience has been positive.

“I think we’ve gained a lot of fans,” Rodriguez said. “I think a lot of people will come out to see us play now that we’ve gained that popularity on social media.”

After NIL legislation passed last summer, which allowed athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness in ways they couldn’t before, Rodriguez said she immediately started considering how the change could aid her prospective modeling career.

Rodriguez said she works in the modeling department with Pirate Worldwide, a clothing brand based out of Los Angeles, and collaborates with about five different companies on a consistent, monthly basis.

“It’s all about genuineness for me,” Rodriguez said. “I want to work with brands that I actually use, that will benefit me and them as well, and brands I want to share with my followers.”

Kortokrax said she thrives more on the social media aspect — seeking primarily to produce entertaining videos for followers since the start.

Kortokrax said she practiced TikTok dances with a teacher during her sophomore year at Bishop Hartley High School, wanting to prove she could dance. Her TikTok career took off from there.

While she enjoys remaking TikTok dances, Kortokrax said she realized what her followers wanted to see when she uploaded softball-related videos.

“They started getting a lot more exposure and clout,” Kortokrax said. “I was like, ‘Wow, OK, I should probably stick with softball TikToks.’ ”

Even with her amassing over 53,000 followers and 3.2 million likes on TikTok, Kortokrax said she does not feel overwhelmed — in fact, quite the opposite.

“The first videos where the views reached where the ‘K’ comes up, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, no way,’ ” Kortokrax said. “I was just so excited. I felt so sweet.”

Alongside her aspirations of becoming a sports broadcaster, Kortokrax said being in front of a camera and posting videos daily is helping her showcase her personality and get her name out there.

“I am not a shy person by any means; my teammates, coaches and family will tell you that,” Kortokrax said. “Getting used to people seeing me in and not caring how people view you, it makes me more confident when I’m in front of the camera.”

Head coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly said she was enthusiastic when the newest Ohio NIL laws passed, allowing her players access to more opportunities.

Schoenly said she has coached her players about the importance of the choices they make when it comes to building their brands and partnering with companies. She said she wants to ensure they are setting themselves up for success while also growing the sport of softball.

“What I’m trying to preach to them is, ‘What do you want to do with your life?’ and, ‘What avenues will help you grow in that area?’ ” Schoenly said. “All the kids are into different things, so it’s nice to let the kids use their imagination and their creativity with it.”