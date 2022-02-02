With a winter storm approaching Columbus Wednesday night into Thursday, a snow day or two could be on the horizon.

Ohio State is known for rarely canceling classes due to inclement weather. The university last canceled classes Feb. 16, 2021, due to wintry conditions, but classes continued online, university spokesperson Dan Hedman said in an email.

“Columbus campus classes have been canceled a total of 18 days since 1978,” Hedman said. “The decision to close the university’s Columbus campus or cancel classes in the event of severe weather is made using guidelines that are, by design, very flexible.”

According to the National Weather Service, freezing rain is expected Wednesday night, followed by snow, freezing rain and sleet Thursday morning. By Thursday night, anywhere from three to seven inches of snow are forecast.

During the Feb. 16, 2021, snow day, in-person activities were suspended due to a forecast of snow and ice with up to 12 inches in some areas of the state.

University spokesperson Ben Johnson said in an email it is too soon to say whether classes will switch to a virtual format, should the weather become unsafe.

Hedman said snow, ice, temperature and timing are important factors in deciding whether to cancel classes.

“There is no absolute temperature, snowfall amount or other specific hazard that triggers a closure,” Hedman said.

On average, Hedman said it takes between six to eight hours to clear the campus of snow and ice. He said the university’s Facilities Operations and Development landscaping crews work “around the clock” to plow and salt roads and sidewalks and CampusParc takes care of clearing parking lots and garages.

“The Columbus campus is home to 130 miles of sidewalks and 40 miles of campus roadways,” Hedman said. “In an ongoing snow event, accumulation continues to occur after areas are cleared and crews must circle back and work continuously to treat and clear pathways.”

Unsafe icy or snowy conditions on campus should be reported to Service2Facilities at 614-292-4357, and those at the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State to 614-293-8645. Off-campus snow removal concerns should be reported to the city of Columbus at 3-1-1.