No. 17 Ohio State earned the 2022 Big Ten regular season title Sunday, winning its regular season finale against Michigan State 61-55.

The Buckeyes (22-5, 14-4 Big Ten) struggled on the glass, but their defense suffocated Michigan State (14-13, 8-8 Big Ten) — holding the Spartans to 25 percent shooting from the field and 13 percent from 3-point range.

The Spartans outrebounded the Buckeyes 60-38, but head coach Kevin McGuff said the Buckeyes made timely rebounds when they needed them the most.

“I knew it was going to be an issue for us since they’re big, strong and physical and we need to be better,” McGuff said. “But I think the key is we got enough of the rebounds down the stretch.”

At the end of the first half, the Buckeyes led by only three points, holding a 32-29 advantage. Senior guard Taylor Mikesell led all players with 12 points at the end of the half, while Michigan State senior guard Nia Clouden was not far behind with 11 points.

Mikesell played the entire first half and only sat for three minutes Sunday. In 37 minutes, Mikesell finished with a team-high 17 points while adding four rebounds and three assists.

The third quarter was back and forth as Michigan State took the lead with 1:48 remaining in the quarter. But a layup from junior guard Jacy Sheldon and a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from sophomore guard Kateri Poole lifted the Buckeyes to a 44-41 lead going into the fourth quarter.

The game remained close throughout the fourth quarter with both teams fighting for every single basket. With 32 seconds remaining, Ohio State led 57-54 with Sheldon on the free throw line. Sheldon missed but freshman guard Taylor Thierry grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled before making both free throws, icing the game for the Buckeyes.

McGuff said Thierry’s last-minute rebound was key in Ohio State’s win.

“I’m not sure if we win or not if she doesn’t get that offensive rebound off the free throw and then convert two more points,” McGuff said. “That was absolutely a huge play and just kind of really encapsulates who she is in terms of the extra effort and the discipline.”

The inside presence of Michigan State was extremely important throughout the game as graduate forward Tamara Farquhar produced 10 points and 22 rebounds. Junior forward Taiyier Parks also had an outstanding game with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

While Thierry battled with both of Michigan State’s frontcourt presences, she said it added motivation for her squad.

“When the team that we were playing against is out rebounding us, that hurts us,” Thierry said. “That motivates us and hypes our team up and obviously when I was getting rebounds my teammates were hyping me up and that got me going.”

Thierry finished Sunday’s contest with seven points and 11 rebounds.

Sheldon finished with a double-double, scoring 13 points and dishing out 10 assists.

Ohio State gets a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament and will play its first game Friday against an opponent to be determined at a later date.