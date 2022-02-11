No. 21 Ohio State demolished Nebraska 80-70 in the annual Pink Game to extend the Buckeyes’ win streak to three.

The Buckeyes (18-4, 10-3 Big Ten) showed out in true fashion to honor and recognize those who have battled breast cancer with pink uniforms and tinted shoes. The Cornhuskers (17-6, 6-6 Big Ten) also showed their support with pink shoes and hair ties.

In a fast paced first quarter, the Buckeyes started off strong, making three 3-point shots in the first 3:41 of the game. However, the Cornhuskers’ 55.6 percent shooting accuracy outshined the Buckeyes, 22-19.

In the second frame, the Buckeyes’ full court pressure created a stop to the Cornhusker offense. Freshman forward Taylor Thierry was the leader behind the defense, totaling one block and two steals in the second quarter alone.

The Buckeyes’ pressure forced the Cornhuskers to end the half on a two-minute scoring drought and only completed one out of the last 14 field goals.

The Ohio State offense led by junior forward Rebeka Mikulášiková, ended the half on a nine-point scoring run. Mikulášiková ended the half with 11 points, nine of which were from beyond the arc. The Buckeyes led going into halftime, 36-31.

The Buckeye defense did not let up coming out of halftime, creating yet another large scoring run in the middle of the third allowing the Buckeyes to stretch the lead to 13. Ohio State went into the fourth leading Nebraska, 59-46.

Senior guard Taylor Mikesell was right at home in the third, shooting a perfect three for three behind her favorite line — the 3-point line. Mikesell finished the night with 21 points, five of which were from range.

Mikesell has recorded 87 3point shots this season, making her the second in the nation for downtown shots, just behind Oklahoma guard Taylor Robinson who accounts for 92. Mikesell leads the country in 3-point efficiency at 49.7 percent.

Mikesell was named a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale award, a trophy awarded to the top women’s shooting guard after her 26-point performance Monday against Rutgers.

The Buckeyes’ physicality showed throughout the second half putting two key Buckeye playmakers, graduate forward Tanaya Beacham and junior guard Jacy Sheldon, into foul trouble; forcing them to take a longer than usual break at the end of the third and beginning of the fourth respectively.

In the fourth quarter, Thierry stepped up and rejected two Cornhuskers’ shots and gathered five points to secure the victory.

Thierry believes her role for the Buckeyes comes as a defensive powerhouse.

“I’m just making sure I’m playing my role really well, whether it’s getting steals, getting blocks, playing really good defense,” Thierry said. “As long as I’m playing my role, and just getting stops on defense especially, then I know that we will succeed as a team and get our pace going so we can succeed offensively.”

The freshman forward was the sixth woman as she ended the night with nine points, three blocks, two steals and seven assists coming off the bench.

Mikulášiková is excited for what the future holds for the young athlete.

“She’s a rising superstar in my eyes, she’s really good,” Mikulášiková said. “She’s really athletic, long, she can play any position. I think she will be huge next year and two years.”

The dub chain came out once again to commemorate the Buckeye victory. Mikesell was given the honor and is the first player ever in program history to win the necklace twice.

Head coach Kevin McGuff emphasized the need for a win over the Cornhuskers.

“I thought it was a really good win Nebraska’s a really good team. So, I think this one’s going to go a long way for us as the season continues to move forward,” McGuff said.

Thierry stated the main thing the team is focusing on for its upcoming matchups is its consistency.

“Just make sure we’re doing what we’re supposed to do on our part and not get complacent, and make sure that we’re working on what we need to work on to stay consistent to beat these teams,” Thierry said.

Sheldon was named to the 2021-2022 Wade Watch list Wednesday. The Wade Award is the most prestigious award in women’s basketball named after Lily Margaret Wade and her three-consecutive national championships with Delta State University.

Sheldon is among 37 candidates in the running and is averaging 20 points a game, shooting 51.7 percent from the field and leads the Buckeyes with 84 assists and 39 steals.

Ohio State will travel to Illinois Monday to take on the Fighting Illini at 9 p.m. for their second matchup of the season; the Buckeyes won the first meeting 90-69 Jan. 6. The game will be streamed on Big Ten Network.