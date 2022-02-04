Entering her first spring season as head coach, Lisa Strom wanted to lead the Ohio State women’s golf team to a successful start as they traveled to sunny Palm Harbor, Florida, for their first tournament. Luckily, with some veteran help, they did just that.

Ohio State finished third overall in Big Ten Match Play at the Island Course at Innisbrook Monday and Tuesday, going 2-1 in three rounds. Senior golfers Jillian Bourdage and Aneka Seumanutafa led the way and were undefeated in the tournament.

Strom said the growing bond between her and the golfers has made the difference in her first year leading them.

“All of us are starting to build that trust and knowing that I can step in and help them out on certain points in the golf course,” Strom said. “They can ask for reads and I can help them, and we’ve just gotten some just great trust built up.”

This event featured eight Big Ten teams, each with six golfers individually paired up with golfers from an opposing team.

In the first round Monday, the No. 2-seed Buckeyes got off to a strong start, defeating Minnesota 5-1 in the six matchups.

Ohio State then slipped up, going 3-2-1 to lose to No. 3-seed Northwestern in the second round Monday. The round was cut short due to darkness, forcing junior golfer Lauren Peter’s match to end in a tie despite four holes remaining.

In Tuesday’s final round, the Buckeyes were matched up against Wisconsin, with both teams fighting for third place. Bourdage, who won each of her first two matchups by four holes, faced off against Badger sophomore golfer Gia Feliciano.

Bourdage defeated Feliciano for her third four-hole win of the event. She said keeping up her high level of play throughout the tournament required focus and a strong mindset to keep performing for her team.

“It takes a lot of mental focus and diligence to really stay consistent because at any point in the match it can go either way,” Bourdage said. “So, for me, I’ve been preparing by really taking time to focus on where I need to strengthen my mental game.”

Ohio State defeated Wisconsin, going 4-1-1 in the final round and securing third place.

The Buckeyes will stay in Florida for their second spring tournament Sunday through Tuesday in the UCF Challenge at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

Bourdage said though this week’s tournament was a success, the team has bigger plans for the spring season.

“I think the team feels really confident and pumped up for the rest of the season,” Bourdage said. “We’ve got big goals, and we’re working hard towards them.”