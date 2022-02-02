While the rest of the world was ringing in the new year, Ohio State senior goaltender Andrea Braendli got a life-changing phone call.

She found out she was going to compete at the 2022 Beijing Olympics for Team Switzerland. Braendli said getting the call on New Year’s Day was a special moment.

“It was so exciting,” Braendli said. “To kick off the new year with such a call, it was amazing.”

This marks Braendli’s second Olympics. She was a backup goaltender in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics as part of the Swiss National Team before she became a Buckeye.

Braendli said the first time she realized she was an Olympian was when she stepped on the ice for the first time in PyeongChang. She said she thinks she will get the same feeling this year in Beijing.

“I had a little tear in my eye,” Braendli said. “I’m not going to lie, it was that moment I realized I achieved my lifelong dream, basically, and that just gave me chills. I couldn’t stop smiling in that moment and throughout the whole Olympics in 2018.”

Braendli said she is more anxious this time around due to the pandemic. She said she has been taking precautions in preparation for the Games, including wearing a mask everywhere and keeping her distance from her teammates.

“I trust each one of my teammates, but it’s just like, the situation is so bad that I just can’t trust someone basically except myself and I’m doing everything I can right now,” Braendli said. “With a little luck, I hope everything goes well.”

Braendli said she is looking forward to making friends with the other athletes. At the 2018 Olympics, Braendli said she became friends with some of the curlers from Team Switzerland.

“That’s what the Olympics is all about: making those friendships,” Braendli said. “Just enjoying sports overall with other athletes, not only from hockey, not only from Switzerland, but from all over the world.”

Braendli said her goals going into the Olympics this year are competing at the best level she can and enjoying every moment with her team.

“Every time I stepped on the ice, I tried to give my team a chance to win even though we play against USA and Canada, which is kind of hard to win, but I still want to give them a chance,” Braendli said.

Ohio State head coach Nadine Muzerall said Braendli making the Olympic team was no surprise. Muzerall said her goaltender has prepared for this moment by playing in the NCAA with some of the best athletes in the world and working with Buckeyes’ volunteer goalie coach Bailey Seagraves.

“She’s been very committed and devoted to being the No. 1 goalie for Team Switzerland,” Muzerall said. “We are very excited to cheer her on.”

Ohio State senior defender Sophie Jaques said the Buckeyes are thrilled for Braendli.

“We’re all so excited for her and so happy that she’s made it,” Jaques said. “She’s obviously been a rock for us for the past few years, and she’s been a solid goalie.”

Team Switzerland will first hit the ice in Beijing during the preliminary round against Team Canada Wednesday.

Braendli said going into the Olympics representing Ohio State means the world to her.

“I want to show what this program gave to me the past four years,” Braendli said. “I feel like coming here and playing for OSU was the best decision I could make. I want to show that to everyone that I’m really proud to be a Buckeye.”