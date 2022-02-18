Two top three-ranked teams will battle on the ice this weekend as the regular season comes to a close.

No. 2 Ohio State will play No. 3 Wisconsin Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Ohio State Ice Rink. Eleven senior and fifth-year Buckeyes will be honored in a pre-game ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Buckeyes (23-6-0) last faced the Badgers (23-4-4) Oct. 23-24, 2021, in Madison, Wisconsin, resulting in Wisconsin sweeping the series. Head coach Nadine Muzerall said both teams have grown stronger since they played each other earlier in the season.

“We are just focused on continuing to stay true to our philosophies but tweaking some things based on the tendencies that they have,” Muzerall said.

The Buckeyes return to home ice after a five-game road trip where Ohio State won four of its five games. Ohio State split its series against Bemidji State Friday and Saturday.

The Badgers swept their last home regular-season series against Minnesota State Friday and Saturday. Wisconsin fifth-year forward Daryl Watts was named Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s Forward of the Week Monday after tallying nine points in the series, earning her second consecutive honor.

Wisconsin has a history of quality goal scorers, depth and overall success, Muzerall said. The series will be a fight for second place in the WCHA — and a potential shot at the top spot.

“It’s going to be a battle because it’s a sense of pride and honor to beat each other,” Muzerall said.

Ohio State senior defender Sophie Jaques was named WCHA Defender of the Week Monday, marking her seventh time earning the honor this season. Jaques had a five-point series against the Beavers and leads the nation in scoring average with 1.79 points per game.

Jaques said she is grateful for the honors she has received this season and owes much of her success to her teammates.

“We’ve been able to play really well this year and work together,” Jaques said. “I’ve just been focusing on keeping my feet moving and moving pucks up. I think that’s helped me be successful this year.”

Muzerall said Jaques is a strong candidate for the Patty Kazmaier Award, earned by the nation’s best female college hockey player.

“She’s playing two positions, really,” Muzerall said. “It’s pretty impressive and remarkable, and I don’t know if enough people know that.”

Ohio State senior goaltender Andrea Braendli finished her 2022 Olympics playing for Team Switzerland Wednesday, losing to Finland in the bronze medal game. Muzerall said Braendli will be back in Columbus Saturday, but she doesn’t know when she will resume playing for the Buckeyes.

Jaques said going into the game Friday, the Buckeyes are focused on sticking to what they do best.

“We are just focused on playing our game,” Jaques said. “Using our speed, continuing to move the puck quickly and working with each other. I think that will help us in being successful.”

Both games can be streamed on Big Ten Network Plus.