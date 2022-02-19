The Buckeyes’ offense proved a threat in front of a standing-room only crowd Friday, as No. 2 Ohio State defeated No. 3 Wisconsin 5-1 in the Buckeyes’ final regular-season series opener.

Ohio State (24-6-0) redeemed itself against Wisconsin (23-5-4) after being swept by the Badgers Oct. 23-24, 2021. Head coach Nadine Muzerall said the best part of the game was not just the win, but how the team won.

“There was everyone contributing and doing their role and just chipping away, little bit by little bit, and going 200 feet and working together as a unit of one,” Muzerall said.

Muzerall said having a sellout crowd is what a team needs when they have a home ice advantage.

“I think that speaks volumes to the team and the success of the program that people in the community want to be a part of it,” Muzerall said. “We will take pride in the fact that it was sold out and the crowd was a huge component of our win.”

Ohio State sophomore forward Jenna Buglioni started off the scoring with a top-shelf goal, giving the Buckeyes a 1-0 lead early in the first period.

Ohio State senior forward Paetyn Levis shot the puck past Wisconsin fifth-year goaltender Kennedy Blair to get another goal on the board for the Buckeyes. Levis said playing on a line with graduate forwards Liz Schepers and Clair DeGeorge has made her a better hockey player.

“I think we are finally clicking here, second half of the season, which is huge and key for us going into postseason,” Levis said. “It’s easy for me because I’m surrounded by great players.”

Levis’ line’s chemistry continued in the first period, as Schepers followed with a one-timer goal. Schepers said what showed in the game Friday was the Buckeyes’ ability to produce from every line.

“We really wanted to get a good start and put them on their heels right away, and three goals in the first is awesome,” Schepers said.

Wisconsin sophomore forward Makenna Webster notched a goal with less than 20 seconds left in the period making the score 3-1 Buckeyes.

Ohio State senior defender Sophie Jaques capitalized on a power play opportunity and scored a goal with less than two minutes left in the second period. Jaques’ goal was followed by Ohio State junior forward Kenzie Hauswirth scoring an even-strength goal, making the game 5-1 Buckeyes at the end of the second period.

Neither team could shoot the puck in the net during the third period, giving the Buckeyes a victory. Ohio State sophomore goaltender Amanda Thiele finished the night with 26 saves and a 0.963 save percentage.

The Buckeyes take on the Badgers once again in the final game of the regular season Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Ohio State Ice Rink. Eleven senior and fifth-year Buckeyes will be honored before the matchup in a pre-game ceremony beginning at 2 p.m.

Schepers said being honored Saturday for her five years as a Buckeye will be emotional, but after the ceremony the Buckeyes need to be game-ready.

“We’ve got to bring that intensity and emotion into the game, and we know they are going to come back hard and try to bounce back in the series,” Schepers said. “We know if we play the way we know how to play we should get the results that we want.”

Muzerall said Saturday is always a tougher game when playing a two-game series.

“It’s really hard to try and sweep somebody, especially knowing who our opponent is,” Muzerall said. “But I think we made a statement tonight, and I was very proud of them.”

Saturday’s game will be streamed on Big Ten Network Plus.