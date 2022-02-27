The Ohio State women’s hockey team’s 3-0 victory against St. Cloud State Saturday earned them a spot in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s Final Faceoff semifinals.

No. 2 Ohio State (27-6-0, 23-5-0) swept its quarterfinals series against St. Cloud State (9-23-3, 4-22-3) at the Ohio State Ice Rink, advancing to the next round of play March 5 against No. 4 Wisconsin in Minneapolis.

Head coach Nadine Muzerall said the Buckeyes played together and controlled most of the game.

“We just had to work a little bit harder to get inside, and when we did, we scored a couple,” Muzerall said.

Muzerall said St. Cloud State played a great game, especially on its penalty kill of which it limited the Buckeyes to two scores on eight power play opportunities.

“It made a problem for our power play that’s usually pretty effective,” Muzerall said. “I thought they played with a lot of heart today.”

Ohio State senior goaltender Andrea Braendli returned between the pipes for the first time since she competed for Team Switzerland at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Braendli made 11 saves, shutting out the Huskies.

Braendli said she was excited to be back on the ice for the Buckeyes and she missed wearing the scarlet and gray jersey.

“The team really helped me out there,” Braendli said. “Made it really easy for me to save the shots that I had. It makes me really excited for what’s next.”

After being scratched last game, Ohio State junior forward Kenzie Hauswirth found the back of the net in the first period and was awarded a goal. The goal would not stay on the board for long as St. Cloud State won an offsides challenge, keeping it a 0-0 game.

Ohio State senior forward Gabby Rosenthal got the puck past St. Cloud State graduate goaltender Emma Polusny, putting the Buckeyes on the board 1-0 going into the second period. Rosenthal said it was a great play off the faceoff and she was happy to net the first goal for the Buckeyes.

“It was a big moment to get us on the board,” Rosenthal said. “We had a lot of momentum. We had a lot of shots. We just had to break a good goalie.”

Muzerall said Rosenthal has a lot of speed and constantly wins battles in front of the net.

“Gabby is a complete 200-foot hockey player, and I would say arguably one of the best centermans in the country,” Muzerall said. “I’m glad she gets rewarded again. I’m proud of her.”

Ohio State graduate forward and captain Liz Schepers scored her second goal of the series and 20th goal of the season in the second period, making it a 2-0 game at the end of the frame. Rosenthal earned her second point of the night with an assist on Schepers’ goal.

Ohio State junior defender Lauren Bernard capitalized on a power play in the third period, giving the Buckeyes a 3-0 victory. Muzerall said Bernard’s power-play group has struggled some this season, and this game was their time.

“I thought it was a good reassurance goal for their confidence because they do do well,” Muzerall said. “Bernard in particular because she’s had such a phenomenal season. It was nice that she gets rewarded for that.”

The Buckeyes outshot the Huskies in the game 35-11.

The Buckeyes will battle the Badgers in the WCHA semifinals March 5 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis at 5 p.m.