After playing their last three series at home, the Buckeyes will travel for their first road trip of 2022.

No. 2 Ohio State (19-5-0) will kick off its five-game road trip against Minnesota State (12-13-0) in Mankato, Minnesota, Friday. The Buckeyes are coming off a split series against No. 1 Minnesota, while the Mavericks lost both games in their series against No. 4 Minnesota Duluth.

Ohio State head coach Nadine Muzerall said she is excited for the team to get back on the road, and the trip is coming at a perfect time.

“It’s going to be a stress-free, get-to-know-you, bonding kind of week, and I think it’s coming at a brilliant time just before we’re hitting playoffs,” Muzerall said. “I think it’s a really good moment for our team to continue to pump that momentum and get ready for some good hockey games.”

The Buckeyes swept the Mavericks in their series Nov. 19-20, 2021 at the Ohio State Ice Rink. Ohio State sophomore goaltender Amanda Thiele earned her first career shutout against the Mavericks when the Buckeyes won 9-0 in the second game of the series.

Minnesota State senior forward Brittyn Fleming leads the team with 32 points. Fleming became the second Maverick in history to record more than 100 points after scoring a goal and an assist Friday against the Bulldogs.

Muzerall said Minnesota State’s head coach John Harrington has recruited some impactful players, which has created a talented lineup for the Mavericks.

“Mankato has had some really good players over the past few years,” Muzerall said. “I think Harrington and his staff have done a very good job recruiting and they have some really key players and they are going to be good.”

Ohio State senior defender Sophie Jaques earned multiple conference honors this week after she tallied five points in the Buckeyes’ series against the Gophers.

She was awarded her eighth Western Collegiate Hockey Association Defender of the Week honor of the season Monday. She also was named the WCHA’s January Defender of the month Tuesday.

Jaques said the Mavericks are a strong team and the Buckeyes will need to play hard during the series.

“Mankato is a good team,” Jaques said. “We are going to have to play our game to beat them. This will be a good test for us on the road.”

Minnesota State junior goaltender Calla Frank has a 0.901 save percentage and has only not started in net four games this season, two of which were against the Buckeyes.

With Frank in the fold this weekend, Ohio State graduate forward Liz Schepers said the Buckeyes expect to see a stronger Mavericks team this series.

“It was kind of a unique situation with their goaltending and everything so we know we are going to see a better group on their home ice,” Schepers said. “It’s a really important trip for us to build momentum going into the playoffs.”

Muzerall said the team knows the Mavericks have upset other teams this season, including the Gophers Jan. 15, and the Buckeyes need to be ready at all times for whatever may come at them.

“Their goaltender can have a lights-out game and control the whole change of a game,” Muzerall said. “I just think that in our league you never know and you can never second-guess your opponent. You always have to respect them.”

The puck will drop at Minnesota State Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. The games will be streamed on Big Ten Network Plus.