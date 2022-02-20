Behind a dominant second half, the Ohio State women’s lacrosse team powered past Marquette 18-11 Sunday.

The Buckeyes (3-0) outscored the Golden Eagles (1-3) 11-3 in the final two quarters to pull away with the win. Ohio State benefited from hat tricks by attackers junior Nicole Ferrara and sophomore Jamie Lasda and junior midfielder Caly O’Brien.

Both offenses came out firing in the first quarter as Ohio State scored the game’s first two goals, before Marquette sprinted out on a 4-0 run. The Buckeyes and Golden Eagles traded goals for the final 4:30 of the frame, ending the quarter with a 6-5 Marquette lead.

Although Ohio State and Marquette scored at will in the first quarter, goals were few and far between in the second frame. The Golden Eagles extended their lead to 8-5 midway through the quarter behind goals from midfielders junior Emma Soccodato and senior Lydia Foust, but Ferrara and Lasda each found the net to pull back within one before halftime.

A goal from graduate midfielder Lindsay Epstein to open the second half knotted the game up, but Marquette quickly scored twice to retake the lead 10-8.

From there, Ohio State went on a 9-0 run that spanned from 6:25 remaining in the third quarter to 5:18 to go in the fourth frame. O’Brien scored all three of her goals in that span, including both the kick-starting and final goals of the run.

Outside of the first quarter, the Buckeyes’ defense was stout — forcing 16 Marquette turnovers while corralling 20 ground balls. Senior defender Ava Keethler led Ohio State with three caused turnovers.

Despite a tough first half, in which sophomore goaltender Regan Alexander allowed eight goals to just three saves, Alexander settled in for the final 30 minutes — turning away four shots while allowing three goals.

Marquette senior attacker Shea Garcia gave Alexander fits, though, producing four goals while peppering the Orlando, Florida, native with nine shots.

Discipline was an issue for the Buckeyes as they committed 27 fouls Sunday.

Ohio State heads to Colorado next weekend for a pair of games against Denver and Colorado Friday and Feb. 27, respectively. Both games are slated to start at 3 p.m. EST.