The Ohio State women’s lacrosse team’s constant offensive pressure resulted in a scoring outburst, leading to the Buckeyes’ victory over Vanderbilt in their first exhibition match of the season.

Ohio State defeated the No. 21 Vanderbilt Commodores 16-11 Sunday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, behind hat tricks from senior midfielders Chloë Johnson and Jamie Level.

“This is the time for us to build our confidence and trust each other,” Johnson said.”I feel like we all did well by having us take over the game instead of the game taking over us.”

The Buckeyes’ win over the Commodores allowed for the team to get some playing time and prepare for their season ahead.

On the defensive end, the Buckeyes were even-matched with their offense, putting up stops and creating opportunities out of the defensive zone throughout the game.

Ohio State senior defender Ava Keethler had a standout defensive game, making stops and keeping Vanderbilt’s offensive players locked down.

“She is new to the lineup so I know that can feel overwhelming, but I think she really showed a lot of confidence and came up with some ground balls and did a really nice job with her on-ball pressure,” head coach Amy Bokker said.

With the starting spot still not determined, the goalies of Ohio State all split time among junior Claire Morris, sophomore Regan Alexander and freshman Whitney Robinson.

The Buckeyes achieved one of their game-to-game objectives of scoring 15 goals against each opponent. The Buckeyes came out on top in three of the four quarters, which helped them secure the win.

Vanderbilt is one of six top-25 teams that the Buckeyes are scheduled to take on this season. Bokker said she hopes to work with the team on finishing shots and maintaining possession as they make their final adjustments before their season opener against Robert Morris Saturday.

The Buckeyes will take on the Colonials at 3:30 p.m. Saturday inside the Wood Hayes Athletic Center to kick off their 2022 spring season.