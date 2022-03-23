As prospective students accept their admissions to Ohio State in March and April, the future Buckeyes may anticipate what life on campus will be like in the fall.

Studying is one of the biggest parts of college life, so finding solid spots to complete reading and homework is important. Thankfully, there are an array of places to enjoy the weather while completing schoolwork outside, according to students.

The Oval

The Oval is a “quintessential part” of Ohio State’s campus, according to the Ohio State Explore Columbus website. The 11.5-acre area runs from Wexner Plaza to Thompson Library and provides room to work on benches, tables or blankets on the grassy areas.

Over the years, students have used the Oval for studying, meeting friends and even throwing a frisbee with friends.

Elena Fruechtnicht, a third-year in integrated language arts/English education, said what makes the Oval special is its open space.

“It’s really nice because it isn’t overwhelmed with people to the point that you can’t get your own spot, but it’s also nice background noise and easy to mute out,” Fruechtnicht said.

South Campus

There are a number of locations on South Campus that offer students shade and space away from crowds. Some also provide views of campus as they study.

The Browning Amphitheater offers seating for students looking to complete their assignments, while providing views of Mirror Lake and Thompson Library. Originally built to perform Shakespeare plays in the 1920s, according to the theater’s website, the grassy steps are now mainly used by students looking for a place to study with friends.

Taylor Bombick, a first-year in biology, said while she initially wasn’t aware of the amphitheater when she arrived on campus, it has become one of her favorite places to study when the weather allows.

“I kind of discovered this on my own,” Bombick said. “Usually when the weather’s nice, I try to get a majority of my study time outside.”

Another Ohio State staple, Mirror Lake, is one of the most iconic parts of campus, sitting right off of Neil Avenue between Thompson Library and Pomerene Hall. Aside from benches and tables surrounding the lake, some students set up hammocks on the hillside that surrounds it.

Unknown to many, the Faculty Club is also a place to study outdoors. Located on the east side of Mirror Lake, the area has a porch with couches, chairs and tables that some might not notice as a place to study during the warmer months.

North Campus

North Campus is home to a majority of academic buildings on Ohio State’s campus, which means it has a number of outdoor spaces for students to rest, relax and study.

Knowlton Hall, home of the School of Architecture, is one of the most unique places on campus to study, featuring four different green spaces open to all students, according to the building’s website. Knowlton features a cutout garden on the south end of the building, a bosque garden to the east, pathways to the north end and a rooftop garden on the fourth floor.

The Hansford Quadrangle, located behind Denney Hall and outside 18th Avenue Library, has a number of benches, tables and grassy areas that can also be used for students to study.

Named for Jean Hansford, a campus planner who died in 2002, the area provides a space for students to work outdoors — including for Gabriel Shimmin, a teaching assistant in organic chemistry, who said the quad is his preferred study spot because it allows him to sit outside with room to himself.

“I usually work outside most days when it’s nice, especially this spot,” Shimmin said. “The ideal environment for me is quiet and kind of spread out.”

West Campus

West Campus may be a far walk for some students, but this area has some outdoor study spots.

Located right between Ohio Stadium and Morrill Tower lies Buckeye Grove — a buckeye tree-filled memorial honoring Ohio State football All-Americans.

While Buckeye Grove has a number of tables, like Mirror Lake, it is commonly used for setting up hammocks to work on homework or relax.

Between the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion and the RPAC sits a small plaza where students may also work on homework. It has many tables and benches for seating, and the RPAC allows students to get something to eat or blow off some steam with some exercise after finishing their work.