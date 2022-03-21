Ohio State surged into its weekend series against the University of North Carolina Wilmington off of a 14-2 midweek win over Marshall, but the Buckeyes could not take advantage of that momentum against the Seahawks.

The Buckeyes (7-11) dropped three of four games against UNC Wilmington (12-7) in Wilmington, North Carolina, Thursday through Sunday. The Seahawks outscored Ohio State 28-15 on the weekend.

Game 1

The first game in Wilmington saw immediate action in the first inning, when senior infielder Marcus Ernst struck first on a leadoff home run to give Ohio State an early 1-0 lead. However, that lead would not last long, after redshirt junior utilityman Brooks Baldwin responded with a three-run home run of his own to give the Seahawks the lead.

After another run via an RBI single from freshman outfielder John Newton, UNC Wilmington led 4-1 after the first inning.

An early deficit would not stop Ohio State from chipping away at the lead. In the third inning, a sacrifice fly by junior outfielder Mitchell Okuley and a throwing error allowed the Buckeyes to catch up 4-3.

An inning later, another sacrifice fly by Ernst scored redshirt senior catcher Brent Todys to tie the game at four. But, that is the closest Ohio State would be to taking a lead because in the bottom of the inning, Baldwin struck again for UNC Wilmington to give the Seahawks a lead they would never relinquish.

The game was broken open in the bottom of the sixth inning, as the Seahawks tagged freshman right-handed pitcher Tim Baird for five earned runs in the inning, bolstered by a grand slam by redshirt sophomore outfielder Trevor Marsh.

UNC Wilmington added an insurance run in the seventh inning, as it took game one of the series by a score of 12-4.

Game 2

The second game of the series was more tightly contested, as there were only two combined runs scored in the first five innings. The Buckeyes struck first in the top of the second inning on a solo home run by senior infielder Colton Bauer.

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Isaiah Coupet was excellent in his start for Ohio State, pitching to the tune of 5 1/3 innings, allowing only one earned run and striking out nine. Likewise for the Seahawks, redshirt sophomore Brett Banks pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out seven.

Both teams went to their bullpen in the sixth inning, and both offenses began to strike. Coupet was chased after a one-out error followed by a single, as he was replaced by junior right-hander Ethan Hammerberg, who allowed two unearned runs on a fielder’s choice and a double.

Facing a two-run deficit going into the eighth inning, the Buckeyes exploded with a six-run frame started by a two-RBI single by freshman infielder Tyler Pettorini. Sophomore outfielder Kade Kern followed that up with a two-RBI double, as senior catcher Archer Brookman and senior infielder Zach Dezenzo added runs of their own to push the lead to 8-4.

Pettorini added another run in the top of the ninth, as Ohio State seemed to be in a comfortable position to win. Sophomore pitcher Trent Jones entered and had a rough outing, allowing two singles and a walk, all of whom would come around to score.

However, senior reliever TJ Brock entered the game and struck out the next two batters, closing the door on the game and giving the Buckeyes a 9-7 victory.

Game 3

The third game in the series between the Buckeyes and Seahawks was dictated by pitching. Neither team got their bats going on a windy day in Wilmington.

Ohio State mustered only three hits against UNC Wilmington pitching, including one from Ernst who continued his hot offensive start to the season. Freshman right-hander RJ Sales pitched an effective 6 2/3 innings for the Seahawks, allowing no runs and striking out four.

On the other side, sophomore right-hander Nate Haberthier pitched his best start of the season. Despite a lack of help from the bats, Haberthier pitched eight innings of one-run ball, throwing efficiently throughout the game and keeping the Seahawks’ bats relatively quiet.

When it came to scoring runs, the Seahawks struck twice early, with redshirt junior infielder Taber Mongero scoring on a fielder’s choice in the first inning and redshirt sophomore infielder Ron Evans adding another run on an RBI single in the second inning, extending the Seahawk lead to 2-0.

There would be no other scoring, as UNC Wilmington used effective pitching to take game three of the series 2-0.

Game 4

The final game was a must-win for Ohio State in order to leave North Carolina with a split series. However, the Buckeyes were held scoreless until the seventh inning and fell in the series 3-1.

Junior right-hander Wyatt Loncar was solid in his outing for the Buckeyes, pitching six innings while allowing three earned runs and striking out eight. But those three runs were all the Seahawks needed to win this game and the series.

Freshman lefty Cyle Phelan pitched brilliantly for UNC Wilmington, pitching 6 2/3 innings and allowing only one earned run. He ran into trouble in the seventh when Pettorini hit a double and Kern drove him in on a single, but that was all the Buckeyes mustered in the seventh.

The Seahawks added to their lead when redshirt junior catcher Matt Suggs drove in two runners with a double in the eighth inning, and he came around to score himself after a wild pitch. The Seahawks scored four in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

Outside of a Todys solo home run, Ohio State was unable to mount a comeback, as it dropped game four and the series by a score of 7-2.

The Buckeyes look to right the ship Tuesday against Wright State in Columbus at 6:05 p.m.