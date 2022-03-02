Taking creativity beyond the classroom, two Ohio State student-owned streetwear businesses aim to inspire others and support fellow Black-owned businesses.

Andre Holland, a third-year in marketing and co-owner of Social Introvert, said the brand was founded in 2020 during the pandemic and sells hoodies, sweatpants and shorts. Zaire Singleton, a second-year in strategic communication and founder of streetwear brand HEFE ULV, said he decided to pursue his interest in fashion and design, opening up his own brand in June 2020.

“While in college, I just developed a knack for making pieces and stuff like that,” Singleton said. “Being a Black business owner on campus has really allowed me to meet new people and create with people like Andre and spread my brand out even more with people with different perspectives, different cities, different towns.”

In addition to his clothing brand, Holland said he is known on campus for social events he plans for students, such as parties and gatherings. Despite the social atmosphere he often is responsible for creating, Holland said he always finds time for himself to regain energy before heading to his next event, and the name of his brand resonates with him personally.

“One of the things that stuck most with me is the fact that it plays on the balance of a person finding a balance in the social scene, as well as finding time to be alone and make time for themselves,” Holland said.

Singleton said the name of his brand stems from several different meanings: HEFE comes from “jefe” — the Spanish word for boss — and ULV comes from the old Swedish word for wolf.

“They both correspond well together because within a wolf pack there is an alpha or leader, and it basically corresponds with each other because you have to follow before you can lead,” Singleton said.

Singleton said he hopes to turn HEFE ULV into a brand that can be found in any large clothing store and to become someone that other artists and creative designers can look up to.

Holland said being a small-business owner means he has to work hard to compete with higher-end brands and provide consumers with products that are high quality and can thrive in a competitive market.

“People want to buy Gucci and all of these high-end brands, so when you’re a low-tier streetwear brand, you really do have to put in the work to sell your clothes because people have to want to buy your clothes over those other top brands,” Holland said.

Because the month of February celebrates Black History Month and Valentine’s Day, Holland said he and Singleton focused on combining the two themes in a collaborative BLCK LUV collection, which is meant to spark conversation about what Black love means.

“We were able to create a collection that highlights the unification and support of not only Black creators but entrepreneurs, friends, families and romantic partners,” Holland said. “The BLCK LUV collection was a collaboration that looked into the phrase ‘Black love’ and highlights all the deeper understandings of the two words.”

Holland said the BLCK LUV collection will include shirts, hoodies and pullovers, and a BLCK LUV hoodie has been teased on both the Social Introvert and HEFE ULV Instagram pages. Singleton said the goal behind the hoodie is to represent Black love in its many forms, whether romantic or platonic.

“The BLCK LUV pullover is to look at Black love in itself, as representation between a romantic way, brotherhood and celebrating each and every person getting along with one another,” Singleton said.

Holland said the BLCK LUV collection will be available for purchase on the Social Introvert website Thursday at 7 p.m. There will also be a pop-up shop at Hale Hall in the Hall of Fame Room 101 from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, with the collection available for purchase.