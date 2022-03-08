Columbus lifted its mask mandate Monday following Columbus Public Health’s recommendation to do so.

Columbus City Council voted unanimously to repeal the mandate. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther signed the ordinance shortly after.

“The pandemic is not over, but the situation has changed, and we are in a new phase,” Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said in a press release. “It is time to turn our efforts to minimizing the impact COVID-19 has on our health, our healthcare systems and our community, while focusing our efforts on protecting those who are most at risk of severe illness.”

According to a tweet from Columbus Public Health, masks should still be worn for those who are unvaccinated. They are also recommended for individuals with underlying conditions, an unvaccinated child, on public transportation, in facilities that require them. People should also wear a mask if they test positive for COVID-19.

Ohio State has not announced changes to the mask requirement on campus.