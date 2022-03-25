David A. Jenkins will be the new dean of Ohio State’s College of Social Work starting July 1, pending Board of Trustees approval.

Jenkins will step down as dean of Raymond A. Kent School of Social Work and Family Science at the University of Louisville to join Ohio State. In Louisville, Kentucky, Jenkins developed a new doctor of social work degree and supported efforts for diversity, equity and inclusion, according to Ohio State’s press release.

Jenkins will replace Dean Tom Gregoire, who will return to teaching and research at the college after serving as the dean for 13 years.

Jenkins’ appointment is effective from July to June 30, 2027.

“Under David’s leadership, the college will build on its longstanding work, envisioning new ways to address complex individual and social problems through innovation and compassion in service to local communities, the state, the nation, and the world,” Executive Vice President and Provost Melissa L. Gilliam said in the announcement. “As we continue to navigate a global pandemic and profound social inequalities, this work is critically important.”

Jenkins will work to encourage more research in the college and expand online offerings, according to the release. His work focuses on health disparities impacting marginalized communities, most often looking at the issues affecting sexual minorities as individuals, couples and families.

Jenkins is a licensed clinical social worker and received his Bachelor of Science in business administration and a master in social work from Louisiana State University. He received a doctorate in social work from Florida State University.