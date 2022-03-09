Although science and hands-on learning are enjoyable on their own, the Center of Science and Industry is preparing to add another layer of fun.

The Columbus Brew Festival, which will feature over 50 breweries — such as the Columbus, Land-Grant and 50 West brewing companies — and 150 beer samples, will come to COSI Saturday from 8-11 p.m. The event is designed for adult crowds to be entertained and become acquainted with local and larger breweries.

“It’s fun on top of fun, that’s how I see it,” Kristy Williams, director of communications for the center, said. “Going to a brew fest itself is super duper fun, and going to COSI by itself is fun as well, whether you’re a kid or an adult.”

Dan Silberstein, owner of Drink Eat Play, a Los Angeles-based event production company working with COSI to put on the festival, said the business started 14 years ago and has expanded its event hosting from LA to across the country.

Silberstein said bringing the Columbus Brew Festival to COSI was a decision made based on past success among a slightly older crowd when hosting brew festivals at science museums similar to COSI, including the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland, and the Museums of Science and Industry in Chicago and Tampa, Florida.

“I believe they’re very well-received, among the reasons being that most people haven’t been to a science museum since they were 10 years old or now that they have young kids,” Silberstein said. “But if you’re 25, you probably haven’t been to a science museum in a couple years, so there’s a novelty to it. Plus, a lot of these museums aren’t just for kids.”

All COSI exhibitions will be open to attendees with the purchase of an event ticket, including the popular “Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes” exhibition, which Williams said ticket holders will be able to enter on a first-come, first-served format. Those who opt for a VIP ticket will be able to peruse the exhibitions before the crowd, according to the festival’s website.

Silberstein said there will be an expected 2,500 attendees at the festival.

“They will sell out at some point this week,” Silberstein said. “I don’t expect that, for anybody who’s waiting last minute to show up to the door and buy tickets, they’ll be available.”

Food will also be served at the festival, such as beer-complimenting cheese and sausages, but Williams said it will be sold separately from the price of admission.

“They’ve done a really good job of crafting this awesome tasting menu to the awesome beers that we’re going to have in all the different local brewing companies,” Williams said. “It’s going to be really exciting.”

However, Williams said there will be no food or drink permitted inside the exhibitions, so the beer tasting and food eating will mostly take place on the first floor of the building in the atrium.

“Things are very pristine in there, so you will have to keep your drink out of the actual exhibits themselves,” Williams said. “But there’s plenty of time to go through, have a beer, go through, and you’ll want your hands anyway to do a lot of the interactive games and learning tools that we have.”

Williams, who said she recently moved to Columbus, said the most exciting aspect of the brew festival is the fact that it’s being held in the capital city and will likely bring people from different parts of Ohio together.

“That’s the coolest thing about being in Columbus, just to someone new to the area,” Williams said. “It’s so easy to get to Cleveland and Cincinnati, and it’s all of Ohio that will be represented in beers and brewing companies.”

Tickets can be purchased online through the event’s website and start at $50. Designated driver tickets will be available at the door for $20. Only adults aged 21 and over will be permitted at the event.