COTA introduced a six-month pilot program Tuesday to provide a 50 percent discount for Franklin County residents who receive public assistance.



According to its website, COTA’s new program will charge qualifying customers — those receiving SNAP food assistance, formerly known as food stamps, publicly-funded child care such as Head Start, Medicaid and TANF cash assistance, also known as welfare — $2.25 a day.

“COTA’s Income Assistance Program pilot is an important expansion of our commitment to providing equitable access to our customers who need it most,” Angel Mumma, COTA’s chief financial officer, said in a statement. “We’re excited to implement this program utilizing our new digital fare payment system, which allows for fare capping so all customers are offered the best fare rate for their trips.”

Children, the elderly, disabled customers and veterans also qualify for discounted fares, according to COTA’s website.

COTA introduced a new digital fare payment system in November 2021 which allows riders to pay with a “smart card,” rather than cash, according to a press release.



COTA capped daily fares at $4.50 and monthly at $62 in November 2021.

Jeff Pullin, public and media relations manager for COTA, said Ohio State students, faculty or staff will not be affected by the change, and he does not expect any fare hikes.



“If you have a BuckID, there will be no additional charge to ride COTA,” Pullin said. “We have kept our fares at $2 for the last decade, and in fact –– in 2021, we lowered our rush hour line fare from $2.75 to $2.00. Bumping up fares is not the direction we want to go at this time.”



Rush-hour lines, previously known as express lines, run during the work day and take riders from the suburbs into downtown Columbus, according to COTA’s website.

Customers can visit COTA’s Customer Experience Center, located at 33 N. High St, and show proof of government financial assistance to qualify, according to COTA’s website. Customers must also use the smart card rather than using the farebox to pay with cash.



COTA plans to use existing COVID-19 relief funds to help pay for the reduced fare, Pullin said.

“We are very fortunate to have funding from the CARES Act and other funds we’ve received during the pandemic, which has helped us stem those costs,” Pullin said. “We have that money, so the right thing to do is to use it to benefit customers.”

