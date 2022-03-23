Eric Whiteside will be the newest deputy chief for the University Police Department, partnering with current Deputy Chief Tracy Hahn to kick off his tenure.

University Police will employ two deputy chiefs moving forward with duties split between them, according to university spokesperson Dan Hedman. Whiteside and Hahn will work together until Hahn’s retirement on April 30, but Hahn’s replacement has yet to be announced, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Whiteside has worked with Hahn and Chief Kimberly Spears-McNatt for several years, most recently as a captain, and he said his relationship with the two has provided an opportunity to learn within the department.

“I’m in a great position because I have someone with a wealth of experience that is in the next office over, and I’m going to be picking [Hahn’s] brain for the next two months on what I need to do to be successful,” Whiteside said.

The deputy chief position works directly under Spears-McNatt and oversees the lieutenants, detectives and patrol officers. Whiteside has worked for University Police for 25 years, moving through the ranks from patrol officer to captain during his career.

“I’ve spent my entire law enforcement career here and I feel like I’m a Buckeye for life,” Whiteside said. “I have so much time and energy that I’ve invested in this community and my job here that the opportunity to continue in this new capacity means so much to me.”

Hahn said she has learned from Whiteside through his experience in university law enforcement and his time spent in the department. She believes Whiteside is a good candidate for the position and looks forward to working with him.

“It’s well deserved, he definitely needs to be in this position and I can see him growing and assisting the chief, so I know this is going to be a well-run organization,” Hahn said.