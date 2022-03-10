Columbus will soon have a new destination for craft beer and Southern-style food when Goodwood Brewing and Spirits opens Monday.

Goodwood Brewing and Spirits is a spot for burgers, brunch and brews, according to its website, and will be located in the Arena District at 401 N. Front St. Ted Mitzlaff, owner and CEO of the Goodwood, said it will promote a homey environment for people of all ages, and will offer a private event space, shuffleboard and pool table.

“It’s family-friendly, the vibe in the restaurant is very cool and festive,” Mitzlaff said. “We really just want people to come and have a good time.”

Mitzlaff said this will be the company’s third location, with two others in Indianapolis and Lexington, Kentucky. He said he has been looking to open a location in Columbus for the past two years, and when an opportunity arose, he knew it was something he could not pass up.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in Columbus, and I fell in love with the city,” Mitzlaff said. “Once we saw this location, we knew it was the right place.”

Michael Wilson, general manager for the Columbus location, said the brewery will have 12 beer taps, which are all crafted by Goodwood, and customers will be able to take beers to go. He said Goodwood will also offer samples so people can decide which beers they like most before purchasing them.

“You can do any four beers that you want,” Wilson said. “You can try out all of these different beers until you find one that you like.”

Wilson said the food’s Southern style will make it distinct from other eateries in Columbus. Goodwood will serve various items such as chicken and waffles, spicy collard greens, mac and cheese melts and signature beer-infused sauces that will be available for purchase, according to its website.

“We have things on this menu that you don’t see often around Columbus,” Wilson said. “I think once people see and try it, they’ll fall in love with it.”

Wilson said Goodwood will offer a positive environment for college students because it’s reminiscent of home and the comforting food that sometimes comes with it.

“A lot of students probably miss home and the food from home,” Wilson said. “They’re going to come here and enjoy it and hopefully come back.”

Because it has not yet opened, Goodwood is still actively hiring, and Wilson said they will be hosting open interviews every day.

“It doesn’t have to be full time, you can just work two days a week, and that’s fine,” Wilson said. “It doesn’t matter what your background is or what type of job you need, we can fulfill it.”

Goodwood Brewing and Spirits will open at 11 a.m. every day. Closing times will be determined based on sporting events in the area, such as Columbus Blue Jackets games, Wilson said.

“We have to be flexible to stay relevant,” he said. “There will be 15,000 people at a Blue Jackets game, so why wouldn’t we want to attract that business?”

The grand opening for Goodwood Brewing and Spirits is set for Monday, and more information can be found on the company’s website.