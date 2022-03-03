Grubhub will end its partnership with Yandex, the Russian company that supplies on-campus food delivery robots at Ohio State.

Grubhub is working with its campus partners like Ohio State to find alternate service options as the company shifts away from Yandex over time, Grubhub spokesperson Katie Norris said in an email. Grubhub’s cancellation of its contract with Yandex comes as the U.S. and other countries impose economic sanctions on Russian leaders and oligarchs following the invasion of Ukraine.

“We take seriously our commitment to the universities that we partner with – and ultimately the student diners who order from the Grubhub platform – to make food ordering and delivery available on campus,” Norris said.

Yandex robots were also deployed on the University of Arizona campus through a partnership with Grubhub, according to a Nov. 17, 2021, Grubhub press release.

University spokesperson Chris Booker said Ohio State “affirms and supports” Grubhub’s decision to end its partnership with Yandex. He said the university has ceased use of the robots on campus.

“Our hearts and thoughts continue to be with all those who are impacted by the conflict in Ukraine, and we encourage any campus community member who needs support to reach out,” Booker said.

Booker said resources for Ohio State community members impacted by the conflict in Ukraine are available here.

Update: This story was updated March 2 at 8:38 p.m. to reflect that the university has ceased use of the food delivery robots on campus.