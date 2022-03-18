During last year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, all Kyle Young could do was watch while the then-No. 2 Buckeyes lost in historic fashion to then-No. 15 Oral Roberts.

Young was sidelined for Ohio State’s difficult end to last season after sustaining his second concussion in the span of three weeks. That threat loomed once again for the graduate forward, as he missed the Buckeyes’ last three games prior to the 2022 NCAA Tournament due to a concussion.

This season’s NCAA Tournament opener went much different for the No. 7 Buckeyes with Young on the floor — as Ohio State dispatched No. 10 Loyola Chicago 54-41. March Madness serves as the twilight of Young’s college career, as he said being able to play Friday was important to him with the limited time he has left as a Buckeye.

“Just even putting on my jersey today, taking a moment to reflect on it. Because after the last time, when I was out recently, I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to come back or not,” Young said. “Just being able to put the jersey on again today meant a lot to me, being able to go to war with these guys. So definitely took a moment to reflect on it and just be very appreciative of being able to be out there.”

Young’s impact was immediate Friday, slamming home a dunk after Ohio State missed its first four shots to open the game. He finished the afternoon with nine points on 4-for-9 shooting.

While the Canton, Ohio, native ended the Buckeyes’ scoring drought, his biggest contribution didn’t come in the statsheet. Young laid out for numerous loose balls, aiding the Buckeyes on broken plays on both ends of the floor.

“That’s part of my game, getting on the floor,” Young said. “So that was going to help me impact the game. I had to do what I had to do tonight.”

Not only did Young battle for 50-50 balls all afternoon, but he also aided an Ohio State defense that produced one of the program’s best performances in NCAA Tournament history, holding a March Madness opponent to less than 50 points for the first time since 2011.

Young swiped a steal and added a block while the Buckeyes held Loyola Chicago to just 27 percent shooting from the field and 29 percent from 3.

Head coach Chris Holtmann pointed to Young’s versatility as a guiding factor for Ohio State’s bounceback performance on the defensive end.

“He just provides a bunch, so much on both ends,” Holtmann said. “Been saying it for really two years now and it’s evident in a game like this.”

Young also corralled seven rebounds, helping the Buckeyes beat the Ramblers 41-31 on the boards.

Junior forward E.J. Liddell said it was great to have Young back on the floor and prior to the game emphasized the connectivity that he provides on both ends of the court.

While Holtmann and Liddell expressed gratitude for Young’s ability on the floor, the graduate forward said he was just happy to be able to play in a Buckeye uniform again.

“I was able to get through all the protocol and I’m feeling really good,” Young said. “It was a tough process getting back into the swing of things in terms of conditioning, stuff like that. It feels amazing to be back out there with these guys and being able to play again.”