Junior forward E.J. Liddell earned a First Team All-Big Ten selection for the second-straight season as the conference unveiled its postseason honors Tuesday.

Receiving votes by the coaches and media, Liddell became the first Buckeyes forward to draw back-to-back First Team recognition since Jared Sullinger in 2011 and 2012.

Leading Ohio State with an average of 19.4 points per game, Liddell finished fourth in the conference in scoring and sixth with a 49.5 field goal percentage. His 7.9 rebounds per game also led the Buckeyes and were seventh among players in the Big Ten.

The Belleville, Illinois, native also secured a spot on the Big Ten All-Defensive Team. Liddell led the conference with 74 blocks, including a season-high eight at Xavier Nov. 18, 2020, which stood as the most among any Big Ten player in a single game.

Taking part in Ohio State’s Senior Day recognition against Michigan Sunday, head coach Chris Holtmann said it marked Liddell’s last game in the Schottenstein Center for the Buckeyes.

Liddell is one of five finalists for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award, given to the top power forward in Division I men’s college basketball, and became the 60th Buckeye to score his 1,000th-career point at Minnesota Jan. 27. He’s one of four Buckeyes captains, which were named for the first time since 2008.