As Ohio State’s season came to close Sunday with a loss to Villanova in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament, it also marked the end of an era for the Buckeyes.

Junior forward E.J. Liddell, who emerged as a cornerstone player for head coach Chris Holtmann’s Buckeyes, played what was likely his last game in an Ohio State uniform. Over the past three seasons, Liddell left a legacy with the program and etched himself as one of the best players in the Holtmann era.

While Liddell’s Ohio State career potentially ended in a losing effort, the junior said he’s taking time to reflect on his career in the scarlet and gray.

“Right now I’m just reflecting on enjoying the moments I have with these guys,” Liddell said. “This moment right here, I didn’t want it to happen, ever.”

Against Villanova, Liddell gave Ohio State — which never led and trailed by as much as 15 points Sunday — a puncher’s chance behind 17 points, six rebounds and three assists. The Belleville, Illinois, native was a threatening presence defensively as well, swiping three steals and a pair of blocks.

Liddell’s performance against the Wildcats served as a microcosm of his season as he made himself known on both ends of the floor.

Despite his strong play, he struggled down the stretch — missing a key free throw and turning the ball over with 3:08 remaining and Ohio State trailing by five.

“It’s tough, man. I’m really hurting inside,” Liddell said. “I wish I could have done more to help get it done.”

Liddell’s Ohio State career will not be remembered for its finish, though, but rather for his consistency and intensity.

As a freshman, Liddell was largely utilized as a role player off the bench but showed flashes of what he could become. Against his home-state team, then-No. 23 Illinois, Liddell burst onto the scene with his first-career double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds — leading the Buckeyes to a 71-63 win March 5, 2019. From that point forward, Liddell was a major piece for the Buckeyes.

Liddell’s sophomore season was marred by a historic loss in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament to 15th-seeded Oral Roberts. But, Liddell put the nation on notice, averaging 16.2 points and 6.7 rebounds while aiding the Buckeyes to a 21-10 record and Big Ten Tournament Championship appearance.

Following his sophomore season, Liddell elected to enter the NBA draft process but ultimately decided to return to Ohio State for his junior season.

“I think he clearly made the right choice in coming back,” Holtmann said. “He’s really improved, and for me, it’s a great reward because I know it’s going to benefit him in terms of his professional career and his professional opportunities in the NBA. That’s exciting to see that happen for a kid.”

As a junior, Liddell showed he could handle the pressure of being the primary scoring option in Ohio State’s offense and the anchor on defense. He averaged a team-high 19.5 points while collecting a Big Ten-best 2.5 blocks per game.

Across his sophomore and junior seasons, Liddell had a stretch of 43 consecutive games with at least 10 points.

Prior to Ohio State’s game against Villanova, Holtmann said he lost sleep over Liddell’s eventual departure.

“He’s going to be leaving here in a little bit,” Holtmann said. “His consistency really is remarkable. You can pretty much count on what he’s going to be night in and night out.”

While Liddell’s consistency shined on the court, it was also on display outside of basketball.

After experiencing social media abuse following the Oral Roberts loss, Liddell used his platform to speak about the negative treatment and threats that student-athletes receive following losses or in road venues.

“He’s been honest on social media,” Holtmann said. “He’s been really vulnerable and honest and he was in that moment, and it’s a credit to him.”

As Liddell will likely turn his attention to the NBA draft process, he said he left all he had on the court.

“I don’t think reality has really kicked in yet,” Liddell said. “This group of guys was really determined. We fought through a lot of adversity and injuries this year. I gave my all this year.”