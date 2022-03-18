The seventh-seeded Buckeyes utilized a strong defensive performance to down No. 10 Loyola Chicago 54-41 in the opening round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Friday.

Ohio State held the Ramblers to 27 percent shooting from the field and 29 percent from 3-point range, while forcing 14 Loyola Chicago turnovers. On the offensive end, the Buckeyes were paced by the duo of freshman guard Malaki Branham and junior forward E.J. Liddell, who combined for 30 points.

Branham feasted in the first half — dropping 10 of his 14 points in the frame — while Liddell did his work in the game’s final 20 minutes. The junior forward produced his ninth double-double of the season, scoring 12 of his 16 points in the second half while adding 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The Buckeyes held Loyola Chicago to less than 30 percent shooting in both halves. The Ramblers 41 points were the fewest points allowed by Ohio State this season.

The first half was marked by strong defense from both the Buckeyes and Ramblers as both teams struggled to settle in offensively. Ohio State and Loyola Chicago combined to shoot 15-for-50 across the game’s first 20 minutes.

The Buckeyes missed all nine of their first-half 3-point attempts, while turning the ball over eight times — which the Ramblers turned into 10 points.

While Ohio State couldn’t find a rhythm early, it leaned on Branham to carry it offensively. Although Branham didn’t attempt his first shot until 12:47 into the game, he caught fire — hitting 4-for-5 shots in the first frame and posting 10 first-half points.

Although Ohio State’s offense struggled through the early goings, it was its defense that stepped up. The Buckeyes forced the Ramblers to shoot just 23 percent from the field and 3-for-13 from 3-point range in the opening half. Loyola Chicago was forced into seven first-half turnovers, which Ohio State turned into six points.

The Ramblers early offensive struggles stemmed from graduate guard Lucas Williamson’s slow start. Williamson missed all five of his first-half field goal attempts and tallied just one point in the frame.

Entering Friday’s game as the Ramblers’ leading scorer, producing 14 points per game, Williamson ended the afternoon with four points on 1-for-10 shooting, while dishing out a team-high six assists.

While Williamson struggled to find his groove, the Ramblers were paced by redshirt junior guard and Hilliard, Ohio, native Braden Norris — who dropped 14 points while connecting on four of 11 3-point attempts.

The Buckeyes also regained the services of forwards graduate Kyle Young and Zed Key Friday, who both missed multiple games with respective injuries. Young made an immediate impact, dropping nine points and corralling seven rebounds.

Key produced two points and seven rebounds across 12 minutes of action.

The last time Ohio State allowed less than 50 points in an NCAA Tournament game came in 2011, when the then-No. 1 Buckeyes downed then-No. 16 UTSA 75-46 in the opening round.

The Buckeyes advance to the Round of 32 and will play either No. 2 Villanova or No. 15 Delaware Sunday.