Assistant coach Tony Skinn will reportedly join the Maryland coaching staff after one season with the Ohio State program.

Skinn, who is native of Takoma Park, Maryland, joined the Buckeye program prior to the start of the season. He spent three seasons at Seton Hall — where he coached under new Terrapins head coach Kevin Willard — prior to arriving at Ohio State.

Skinn often coached and worked with the Buckeyes’ guards, from the likes of Big Ten Freshman of the Year Malaki Branham to graduate guard Jamari Wheeler among others.

Skinn is the second assistant to depart the Buckeyes, as former assistant coach Ryan Pedon will assume Illinois State’s head coaching position.