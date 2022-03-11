No. 11 Ohio State men’s lacrosse is back home Saturday at Ohio Stadium to face a tough opponent in the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Ohio State (4-1) is coming off a 14-11 loss on the road to Cornell last Saturday, which has risen from No. 9 to the No. 4 spot in the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association poll.

Notre Dame (1-2) is coming off a close loss 11-9 to No. 1 Maryland at home March 5.

Ohio State is very familiar with Notre Dame as this is the 60th meeting all-time between the two programs. Six of the last 11 meetings were decided by one goal, including an 11-10 overtime win for Ohio State at Notre Dame during the 2019 season that was scored on then-sophomore Colby Smith’s goal.

Head coach Nick Myers said he’s looking forward to another big test.

“This is a team we’ve played anyone more than on our schedule,” Myers said. “The proximity and the alumni bases, but just two quality lacrosse teams that have a lot on the line and looking forward to a home crowd.”

For the Buckeyes, they continued to be led by the nation’s second-best faceoff specialist in senior Justin Inacio.

Inacio became Ohio State’s all-time leader in faceoffs won last week at Cornell where he currently has 620 wins in his career, which is the third-highest of any active Division I player.

Senior attackman Scott White praised his teammate for his leadership.

“Justin is the kind of guy you want to follow out of that tunnel at the stadium,” White said. “He’s a great mentor and is a guy that everyone looks to go to.”

Ohio State’s offense is led by two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week senior attackman Jack Myers, who was held to just one goal in the setback to Cornell. Jack Myers has 14 goals and 17 assists this season.

Jack Myers is helped out by fellow attackmen White, senior Jason Knox and Smith, who combine for 28 goals and four assists this season.

In goal for Ohio State is North Carolina transfer senior Caton Johnson, who struggled in last Saturday’s game against Cornell where he saved 10 shots but allowed 14 goals.

On the flip side, the Irish have been dealt with a very challenging schedule as they’ve faced top-ranked Maryland and No. 5 Georgetown, both games they lost.

The lone win was against Detroit Mercy, a common opponent to Ohio State, where Notre Dame dominated 24-2.

Leading the way for Notre Dame are the Kavanagh brothers, junior Pat Kavanagh and freshman Chris Kavanagh, who Nick Myers is familiar with from coaching for Team USA.

“That makes it a little bit unique for me. To be in the locker room and be beside them is really a great chance to appreciate them and what makes them great,” Nick Myers said. “Both those guys are character guys and both of them have 11 ground balls and they are great at competing.”

Junior attackman Pat Kavanagh and freshman attackman Chris Kavanagh lead the way with seven goals apiece and nine assists between both of them.

The Buckeyes look to get their second ranked win as Notre Dame hopes to pick up its first of the season.

Saturday is Ohio State’s Mental Health Awareness Game and Nick Myers said his players’ mental health is always a priority.

“I think a big part, as a coach, creating an environment where we are fighting any stigmas that exist around mental health, and are we providing the education to help our students,” Nick Myers said. “Are we trained to make sure to identify and look out for a young man or woman that is struggling? We are very committed.”

The game will be televised on Big Ten Network at 3:30 p.m. from Ohio Stadium.