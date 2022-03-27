No. 9 Ohio State men’s lacrosse fell Sunday in Piscataway, New Jersey, to No. 6 Rutgers in an 18-7 rout by the Scarlet Knights to open Big Ten play for both teams.

No. 6 Rutgers (9-1) was led by its duo of attackmen senior Mitch Bartolo and junior Ross Scott who had four goals apiece.

No. 9 Ohio State (6-3) struggled to score against Rutgers with the leading scorers — senior attackmen Colby Smith and Scott White — netting two goals each and one assist for Smith.

Scarlet Knights All-American senior goalkeeper Colin Kirst had a successful win and allowed just two goals in the second half. Kirst had 12 saves and seven goals allowed.

Senior faceoff specialist Justin Inacio struggled in the faceoff as he was 0-for-5 until graduate faceoff specialist Drew Blanchard came in and went 12-for-23.

Rutgers had the help of junior faceoff specialist Jonathan Dugenio who won 15 of 26 faceoffs.

Ohio State’s senior goalie Skylar Wahlund struggled against the firepower of Rutgers. Wahlund allowed 18 goals and had 13 saves.

Ohio State faces off against Penn State at home Friday at 5 p.m. from Ohio Stadium and will be televised on ESPNU.