The No. 13 Buckeyes took a tough loss to the No. 3 Nittany Lions as their five-match win streak came to an end at the Covelli Center Tuesday.

In set one, the Buckeyes (9-7) started off with a demanding 8-4 lead with kills from senior outside hitter Martin Lallemand and junior middle blocker Samuel Clark.

Head coach Kevin Burch challenged a call after a block from sophomore setter Noah Platfoot was ruled out. The call was reversed and extended the Buckeyes’ lead 17-13.

The Nittany Lions (14-3) tied the set at 20 after a 7-1 run with kills from senior middle blocker Sam Marsh and senior setter Cole Bogner.

Penn State maintained the lead and took the first set in a close-fought battle, 25-23.

The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions started set two 14-all. A near-minute long rally allowed Penn State to take the lead with a huge block from senior outside hitter Brett Wildman.

Penn State continued to increase the lead until a kill from sophomore outside hitter Jacob Pasteur and a Platfoot ace cut it to 22-20, prompting a Penn State timeout.

The Nittany Lions then scored three of the next four points, taking set two, 25-21.

Both teams continued to trade points to open set three. Tied 16-all, Penn State scored the next three points to take a 19-16 lead.

After an ace from Bogner, the Nittany Lions led 21-17, leading to an Ohio State timeout.

Penn State maintained a three-point lead, but an outside kill from Clark brought the Buckeyes back within two.

Penn State scored four of the next six points to win the third set 25-21, taking the series 3-0.

Ohio State hit .137 against Penn State .310. Clark led both teams in individual kills with 15,

hitting .222.

Burch expressed how the Buckeyes showed their level of improvement with the pressure from Penn State.

“It was another good test,” Burch said. “Our guys were able to show what we were able to do against them.”

The Buckeyes return to the road to face Saint Francis at 7 p.m. Saturday before a rematch with Penn State in University Park, Pennsylvania, Sunday at 4 p.m. The matches will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.