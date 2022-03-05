Director Matt Reeves delivered a “Batman” film audiences have waited years for, complete with high-quality production and impressive casting.

“The Batman” hit theaters Friday, proving itself to be not only the superhero movie of the year, but also one of the best investigative thrillers in a while. The entirety of the story takes place the week following Halloween, set in the crime-ridden city of Gotham — which is plagued by corruption.

Robert Pattinson’s portrayal of the masked vigilante is one of the edgiest renditions of the character to date. Murmuring “They think I’m hiding in the shadows, but I am the shadows” in the opening monologue, it’s hard to believe words more true to the character have ever been spoken.

The tone of “The Batman” is unlike anything previously explored in a live-action “Batman” film. The movie runs on darkness, with the hero operating within the shadows, brutally imposing his will on those who wrong the city and its people. Wholly unique from previous portrayals of the character, the film gives the highly touted “The Dark Knight” a run for its money as the best live-action “Batman” film.

The controversial 176-minute runtime proved to be a strong point of the film and there are very few plot points that feel dragged out. The scenes flow together seamlessly, and the editing is deliberate and well-crafted.

The opening — consisting of a monologue by Pattinson paired with Nirvana’s “Something In The Way” — leaves viewers eager for the ride to start, and there is no letting up once it does.

There are hints of exposition here and there to establish an origin story many viewers are already familiar with, but the film wastes no time introducing viewers to both the masked vigilante and Bruce Wayne. The down-to-earth Wayne previously played by Christian Bale is left behind, with Pattinson portraying an emo recluse actively trying to recover from traumas of his past.

The audience is introduced to a version of the character who is simultaneously struggling and growing in front of the viewers’ eyes. There is no mistaking the fact that, at the end of the day, Wayne, not Batman, is the alter-ego of the classic, double-sided character.

The investigative, noir element of the movie comes as a result of the Riddler (Paul Dano), who is responsible for organizing a string of crimes against corrupt politicians and cops, all while gaining a concerning number of followers. With the help of his trusted police companion — James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — Batman must find out why the Riddler is committing these crimes and who he is connected to as those in Gotham fear the city’s demise.

There is no bat chase without a cat, and Zoë Kravitz does not disappoint in the role of Catwoman, who follows her own code and morals. Kravitz treats the audience to a gutsy and emotional performance after Catwoman’s roommate, Anika, goes missing and she looks to Batman to help solve the case.

Colin Farrell steals the show in every one of his scenes as the Penguin. Closely linked to Catwoman, he is an essential part of the plot, and his adrenaline-inducing car chase with Batman is one of the best to grace the big screen.

The production of “The Batman” is in a class of its own, and the overall darkness of the film provides a refreshing take on an equally dark character. Seeing the movie in theaters is integral, as the sound effects, visuals and score are made for the big screen. The character arcs are genuine, the plot is complex and there is now a great foundation for this new iteration of the character.

In a truly full-circle moment mirroring the film’s opening, Pattinson’s closing monologue is paired with ominous music as he rides around the city. It will be interesting to see the direction of Pattinson’s Batman moving forward, and a final scene of the film teases the possible introduction of a certain face-painted, maniacal antagonist in the future.

Rating: 5/5