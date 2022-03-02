Ohio State alumni Jason Sandhu and Simon Pollayil said they made the most of their time at the university and, after their 2020 graduation, hope to continue to make an impression as members of the University Area Commission.

Sandhu and Pollayil were appointed to the commission to represent District 3 — an area east of High Street between Fifth and 16th avenues also covering the Weinland Park neighborhood — Feb. 16 after the seats were left vacant for three months. Both said they want to focus on improving housing for students and working class people in the area.

District 3 of the commission covers the area holding nearly all of the university’s Greek Life chapters and also the area across from the Union and past nightclubs Midway and Bullwinkles, according to the commission’s website.

Columbus itself is the fifth-fastest-growing housing market in the U.S., according to Realtor.com.

Sandhu said now that he is in the commission, he wants to work to provide more affordable, denser housing, especially as housing prices increase.

“Unless we meet the demand with more housing in any way possible, the prices are going to skyrocket, more people are going to be displaced, and that’s kind of the thought I had in mind when I decided to join as an area commissioner,” Sandhu said.

Sandhu, who studied biochemistry, said Ohio State gave him some great opportunities, including a chance to work in a lab, where he started in 2018 and still works now. He said he will leave the commission in the fall as he plans to attend medical school.

Pollayil said he was involved in both Model UN and the Democratic Socialists of America’s Columbus chapter in his time at the university. He said his time with these organizations inspired him to make a difference through the commission.

“When I found out about the vacancies in my own district, I really wanted to impact change and really make a difference here,” Pollayil said.

Pollayil said he wants to represent the needs of not only students, but other renters, particularly working-class residents, in his district. He said he feels the needs of renters go underrepresented in the University District because most of the commissioners are homeowners.

The ability for citizens to navigate the city with ease is another focus for Pollayil.

According to a study by WalletHub, Columbus scored 54 out of 100 on its public transit — a score based on three factors: accessibility and convenience, safety and reliability and resources. This score gives insight into why Columbus residents who do not own cars may choose to walk around the city rather than using public transit.

Pollayil said putting the needs of residents first, especially those who typically travel on foot, is a priority for him on the commission.

“We also want to ensure that our city is not designed around cars over people,” Pollayil said.

Sandhu said he took a gap year after graduation to get more politically involved. He said, as a commissioner, he wants to ensure his district is accessible for people of all income levels.

“I’m now surrounded by peers who have been in the community for longer than I’ve been, and it’s time to start working with them and working with other people in the community and beyond and see what solutions we can get around to,” Sandhu said.