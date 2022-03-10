Ohio State experts say students with seasonal depression might experience improved moods as warmer weather and daylight saving time approaches.

Sunday marks the start of daylight saving time, bringing longer days and shorter nights as winter turns into spring, likely bringing warmer weather with clearer skies. Dr. Ryan Patel, a psychiatrist for Counseling and Consultation Service, said students, especially those with seasonal affective disorder — a type of depression related to seasonal changes — can find relief as winter ends and daylight saving time begins.

“The days are a little bit longer, in the evenings there is more light and combine that with warmer weather than the wintertime, it may be easier to go outside and do things,” Patel said.

Patel said people with seasonal affective disorder suffer from depressive symptoms that are heightened during the winter months. For some, though, he said the symptoms can actually increase in the summer.

Symptoms of seasonal affective disorder include increased sleep and need for downtime, cravings for carbohydrates, weight gain, feelings of sadness or tiredness and a sense of heaviness in the legs and body.

Patel said these symptoms can appear due to less exposure to light in the winter, fewer activities to do and spending more time indoors studying, making college students especially vulnerable to seasonal depression.

Dan Strunk, a professor in the Department of Psychology, said some studies suggest that change in time and weather, regardless of whether it gets colder or warmer, creates stress and can lead to physical and mental health concerns.

Strunk said he recommends people use one of the three types of treatment for seasonal affective disorder: light therapy, which uses a device simulating light outside when days are cloudy; antidepressant medication; and cognitive behavioral therapy, a talk therapy that helps people understand how thoughts affect emotions and behaviors.

Patel said for those who suffer from seasonal depression, sleep hygiene is important and can be improved by maintaining a regular sleep schedule and avoiding alcohol, smoking and bright screens before bed.

Strunk said mental health struggles are becoming increasingly common. Many people do not seek treatment, which can be a result of obstacles preventing access, but he said individuals should be persistent in finding a treatment that works best for them.

Strunk said he urges anyone affected by seasonal depression not to wait for spring to find relief.

“It’s one thing to help people in that winter when they’re feeling bad, but even better, would be to help people in a way that doesn’t just get them better this winter, but helps for the following season,” Strunk said.