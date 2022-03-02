Ohio State will install surveillance cameras and license plate readers in and near parking garages on campus, starting with the Ohio Union North and South garages, according to a university announcement Tuesday.

The university will work with CampusParc to complete all installations during the month of March, with the camera installation expected to be completed by the end of the week.

The announcement of these additional features follows a Feb. 24 third-party report on the state of campus-area safety. The report made multiple recommendations, including that the university consider installing license plate reader technology to help reduce crime.

University President Kristina M. Johnson said in an update Ohio State has sped up the process for installing these devices, in addition to the increasing police presence around on-campus parking garages and lots.

Some students have expressed concerns over a string of recent car break-ins in university parking garages, including in the Ohio Union North and South garages.

Johnson said 30 new license plate readers will add to the 30 existing readers currently operational in the University District.

Monica Moll, director of public safety at Ohio State, said these installations will add to the nearly 4,000 security cameras currently installed on campus. She said the university is committed to adding security technology to enhance safety on and off campus.

“We are prioritizing these two parking garages based on recent crime trends but will continue to review whether this technology will be implemented at additional campus garages,” Moll said.