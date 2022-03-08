Ohio State will end its indoor mask mandate, effective Friday.

According to an Ohio State News Alert, the university will no longer require masks inside most on-campus buildings starting Friday at 6 p.m. — just before spring break. The university’s announcement came Tuesday, following the city of Columbus’ decision to lift its mask mandate Monday.

“Ohio State’s updated masking policy reflects improving COVID-19 case counts after the Omicron surge, the high vaccination rate of the university community and the lifting of mask requirements in many jurisdictions, including the city of Columbus this week,” the announcement stated.

Masks will still be required in clinical settings, at COVID-19 testing centers, in child care centers and on campus transportation such as CABS and shuttle buses. According to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, less than one percent of almost 6,000 tests administered in the last week were positive.

The university will continue surveillance testing of those living in university-managed housing and anyone with a vaccine exemption, according to the announcement.

Public events, like those at the Schottenstein and Covelli Centers, will be mask-optional, effective immediately.

Those who test positive for or are exposed to the virus should wear a mask for at least 10 days after exposure or after no more symptoms, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

According to the announcement, the university will adjust pandemic measures in line with the latest scientific data and with guidance from national, state and local agencies.

According to the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes website, free masks for those who wish to continue wearing them are available at residence halls, recreation facilities, most university libraries and at the Ohio Union information desk.