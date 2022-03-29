The Ohio Union will host an International Trade Career Panel to educate students on various career paths and the benefits of understanding international trade and policy Thursday.

The Department of Economics Advisory Board, an alumni engagement group, organized the event with Women in Economics, a student organization dedicated to empowering women in the field, according to the College of Arts and Science’s website. It will run from 5-6:15 p.m. in the Ohio Staters Inc. Traditions Room.

Ian Sheldon, a professor in the Department of Agriculture, Environmental, and Development Economics and chair of Andersons Agricultural Marketing, Trade and Policy, said the panel will include an overview of opportunities in international trade law and economics, discussions on the Ukraine-Russia war and general career advice. He said the topics discussed could be of interest to all students, but may be especially useful to those in business or economics.

“The idea of the panel is to show people you don’t necessarily have to be a professor of international economics to work in this area,” Sheldon said. “You can be a lawyer. You can end up with a political career focusing on international trade issues.”

Sheldon said the event will also feature panel members sharing career experiences and a Q&A with students. He said the goal of the event is for students to understand different paths they can take in their intended career fields.

The panel will consist of four members: international trade lawyer Peter Koenig, Justin R. Miller, attorney-in-charge of the International Trade Field Office for the U.S. Department of Justice, Rosa Ailabouni, an Ohio State alumnus and managing partner of RMA Strategies — a business consulting firm in Arlington, Ohio — and Sheldon, according to the event’s registration page.

Students can register to attend the event in person or receive a Zoom link up until the event begins Thursday.