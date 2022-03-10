The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Olentangy Road, which was used to test symptomatic individuals, will close Thursday in response to a declining demand for tests.

The site, a partnership between the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State and Chemical Abstracts Service, a division of the American Chemical Society, has processed about 16,000 tests since it opened Jan. 3, Amy Colgan, media relations consultant at the medical center, said in an email.

According to the medical center’s website, asymptomatic PCR testing will still be performed at the Jesse Owens North Recreation Center Monday through Friday, and tests for symptomatic individuals are available at Student Health Services. Appointments can be made through the MyChart app.

The testing site closure follows the university’s Tuesday announcement that it will lift its mask mandate starting Friday at 6 p.m. The city of Columbus lifted its mandate Monday.

Ohio State’s COVID-19 positivity rate is less than one percent as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

For more information about COVID-19 testing, visit the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes website.