The Columbus Museum of Art will soon open its doors exclusively to Ohio State students for a night of art, live performances and other festivities just as fantastical as the similarly named movie franchise.

Students will have free access to the museum during “A Night at the Museum,” hosted by the art museum and the Ohio Union Activities Board March 31 from 6-9 p.m., Karl Ludwig, a third-year in industrial design and the director of visual and fine arts for OUAB, said. The event will also feature art and performances from Ohio State students.

“Not only is it free to students, which is a unique opportunity to get to see the really amazing work that’s already at the museum, but rarely will they get the opportunity to kind of visit that space in a way that’s made to feel like home, I guess, through OUAB specifically tailoring that space to OSU students,” Ludwig said.

Although students will have access to various collections that belong to the museum, Ludwig said the artwork displayed and live performances put on by Ohio State students will make the event especially unique. The Schottenstein Property Group Pavilion will host performances featuring singer-songwriters, dancers, a jazz quartet and student-made films.

OUAB’s visual and fine arts committee has recently been working to create more interactive events for students, Veronica Cook, a third-year in English and the rising director of visual and fine arts for OUAB, said.

“Something that our committee has been really interested in and passionate about is engaging more directly with Ohio State students,” Cook said. “I think because OUAB is such a big organization, I think coming off of the current pandemic, we all just really have a desire to have more interaction and engagement.”

Having a portion of the museum dedicated exclusively to Ohio State artists is one of the steps OUAB is taking to not only hold events for students, but include them as part of the function, Ludwig said.

“It’s taking that immersive, interactive experience to 110 percent and allowing students to literally be a part of the event by submitting their art and performing at the event,” he said.

Ludwig and Cook said they are aware of the important role this particular event could play in allowing student artists to gain exposure.

“I think this might be some students’ first opportunity to really have their art showcased in an exhibition like this,” Cook said. “So, I think this could be a really exciting first experience for some people, which will hopefully encourage them to continue to do more things like this and share their art.”

Tickets will not be required, and students will have free access the entire museum except the special exhibition, Ludwig said. A valid BuckID will provide entry for two people, as long as at least one of them is affiliated with the university. Food and refreshments such as cookies, buckeyes and bruschetta will be included for all attendees, and masks will be optional, in accordance with Columbus’ COVID-19 guidelines.

The museum has on-site parking, but transportation will also be provided through OUAB. Buses will be on a continuous loop between campus and the museum beginning at 5:45 p.m. at Archer House and the Ohio Union.