After starting their first five weeks of play on the road, the Buckeyes will begin conference play at home this weekend.

Ohio State (18-5) faces Indiana (16-6) in the first Big Ten series of the season for both teams. The clubs will play a best-of-three game series this weekend, with one game each day starting Friday.

“I absolutely love playing in front of Buckeye nation,” junior catcher Sam Hackenbracht said. “I think it’s definitely going to be an advantage for us because first of all, so many fans come out and watch us play and they’re so supportive, and it’s just really exciting seeing them get fired up for you.”

The Buckeye fan base has a lot to cheer about when it comes to Hackenbracht, who has hit eight home runs so far in the season — with seven coming in the past week.

Hackenbracht leads the team in many offensive categories, including 24 hits, seven doubles, eight home runs, 23 RBIs and a whopping .846 slugging percentage.

“What I love about what she’s done is that she’s been able to hit a variety of pitches, so that way she’s not stuck if a pitcher has a certain pitch or whatever, she’s able to adjust, and that’s been something we’re super proud of her for putting that work in,” head coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly said.

However, Hackenbracht hasn’t been the only one succeeding at the plate. Seven players currently have a batting average above .300, with production coming up and down the lineup.

Indiana’s team ERA of 4.41 ranks second-to-last in the Big Ten, and the Buckeyes are planning to attack their pitchers, just like they have been with opposing teams all season.

“I think what’s been really good for us is we’ve had production from all parts of the order,” Schoenly said. “The top of the order has been setting the tone. I think that we want to continue to drive the ball. I love the fact that we are super creative with the ways that we get the runs around.”

On the flip side, Ohio State ranks third in conference ERA with 1.79. Emerging from the rotation is sophomore right-hander Emily Ruck, who has only given up three runs in her last three starts combined, forming a 1.45 ERA in 29 total innings pitched. She also threw her first collegiate no-hitter March 13 against UMass.

“I’m so proud of her, so so so proud of her. I think that she’s been moving the ball so well, such an elite movement, in the bullpens and when she’s able to get on the mound,” Schoenly said. “She’s just doing it and I’m so proud of her. Her teammates rally around her on the field. They’re so excited for her and know how hard she’s worked.”

The Hoosiers slightly edge the Buckeyes in team batting average, hitting .306 compared to Ohio State’s .304.

Leading the way for Indiana’s offense is junior utility Cora Bassett, who has racked up a .403 batting average in 67 at-bats, including seven home runs and 15 RBIs. Just behind Bassett is senior utility Brittany Ford, who is hitting .396 on the season with a team-leading 18 RBIs.

“I feel like we have a very strong pitching staff, so I think that it will be a good battle,”

Schoenly said. “I have confidence in our pitchers that they’re going to move the ball, try to eliminate big innings on our end and let our defense play. I think that we have three pitchers who are feeling confident right now, and whoever we decide to put out there gives us a fighting chance.”

First pitch at Buckeye Field will be thrown Friday at 4 p.m. All three games this weekend will be live streamed on BTN+.