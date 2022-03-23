Junior designated player Sam Hackenbracht hit her seventh home run of the week as the Buckeyes beat in-state foe Ohio 6-1 Tuesday.

Senior outfielder Meggie Otte, sophomore infielder McKenzie Bump and freshman infielder Kami Kortokrax all had multiple hits, while Hackenbracht hit her eighth home run of the season in Athens, Ohio.

After a scoreless first inning for both teams, Bump got things going offensively for the Buckeyes (18-5), leading off with a double in the second inning. Kortokrax’s single down the left field line scored Bump to get Ohio State on the board first.

Otte matched Bump in the third inning, leading off with a double. Then, Hackenbracht came up and mashed a home run over the left field wall, stretching the lead to 3-0.

After giving up only one hit through three innings, sophomore right-hander Allison Smith started to falter in the fourth. Ohio (7-15) junior utility Sophia Bernard reached on a double, then her pinch runner, sophomore Tori O’Brien, scored following another double by fifth-year outfielder Tori Walker.

Smith proceeded to give up two more walks to load the bases, and graduate lefty Lexie Handley came in for relief, working them out of the jam seamlessly.

The Buckeyes’ bats got going again in the sixth inning, starting with a Bump bunt single, then a Kortokrax single. Following a sacrifice bunt by junior catcher Taylor Pack to advance both runners, Bump scored as a result of a groundout by senior utility Kaitlyn Coffman.

Freshman outfielder Melina Wilkison got in on the action, singling to score sophomore utility Lindsey Potter, who pinch ran for Kortokrax, making it 5-1 Buckeyes.

Ohio State scored one last run in the seventh as a result of an Otte home run crushed over the center field wall, ensuring the Buckeyes’ 6-1 win.

Handley gave up zero hits and only one walk while striking out four in her 3 2/3 innings pitched, improving her record to 8-3 on the season.

The Buckeyes open conference play at home against Indiana this weekend, starting with the first game Friday at 4 p.m. It can be streamed live on BTN+.