With masking requirements changing in Columbus and at other universities, Ohio State student and faculty leaders have differing opinions on whether or not the university should lift its mask mandate.

Columbus Public Health recommended the city lift its mask mandate Monday in response to updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Enrico Bonello, faculty council senator within the University Senate, said he expects the university will follow suit.

Bonello, a professor in the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, said the response to lifting the mask mandate depends on the individual, but he would personally be happy if it ended because of the university’s high vaccination and low COVID-19 positivity rates.

As of Thursday, less than 1 percent of 6,621 tests were positive in the past week, according to the COVID-19 dashboard. More than 93 percent of the Ohio State community has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’re in a position where we could go without masks, so that’s my personal viewpoint,” Bonello said.

Since the beginning of the 2021 fall semester, the university has required masks indoors. The university recently changed its masking guidelines for exercising indoors — requiring masks at recreational facilities unless exercising strenuously.

University spokesperson Chris Booker said in an email the university communicates regularly with city officials and will adjust protocols based on the latest public health guidance.

Bonello said faculty have been supportive of the masking requirements. Some are interested in removing the mandate, while others still prefer to meet on Zoom to avoid contracting the virus, he said.

Bonello said University President Kristina M. Johnson will give an update on the mandate during the upcoming faculty council meeting Thursday. He said the university is likely to make an announcement about its decision next week.

While other universities and school districts have removed masking requirements, Ohio State is one of six Big Ten universities that has not yet made changes to its requirement.

According to a statement from Columbus City Schools, masks will be optional for all students, faculty, staff and visitors in all buildings and school buses starting Tuesday.

Denison University will end its mask mandate Monday, according to the Newark Advocate.

Undergraduate Student Government President Jacob Chang said in a statement that the organization supports the university’s decision to follow CDC and public health guidelines but wants Ohio State to consider the immunocompromised population when making the decision.

Chang said there are faculty members who can expose loved ones to the virus, and maintaining the indoor mandate would help keep their families safe.

“We hope we can still maintain mask mandate in indoor spaces where students cannot effectively social distance from one and other, like classrooms,” Chang said.