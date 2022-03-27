Ohio State synchronized swimming earned the program’s 33rd national title Sunday in the U.S. Collegiate Championships at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion.

The Buckeyes picked up their first national championship since 2019 and head coach Holly Vargo-Brown’s eighth since she took over the program in 2013. The Buckeyes swept the team, solo, duet and trio categories during the Nationals meet.

Ohio State’s Scarlet team outpaced second-place Stanford, finishing with a score of 85.2667 — 0.7334 more than the Cardinal’s 84.5333.

Ohio State’s Gray team finished with a 82.6667, finishing in third place behind the Cardinal and Scarlet team.

Senior Nikki Dzurko took home the individual national title behind a score of 85.3333 — 1.8333 more than second-place Stanford freshman Lindi Schroeder. This is Dzurko’s second individual national title, as she won Nationals in 2019 as a freshman.

The Buckeyes took the top two spots in duet as graduate Laila Huric and Dzurko earned the gold while freshmen Emily Armstrong and Ruby Remati picked up silver.

Remati and Armstrong also aided Ohio State to a first place finish in trio, picking up the gold alongside senior Cassie Neeley.